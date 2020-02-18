Cuban_Ground_Beef_Hash

Serve Cuban Ground Beef Hash over white rice for a tasty lunch.

Called “picadilla” in Spanish, this hash is wonderful served over white rice or even in a breakfast omelet.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

  • 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • One 14-1/2-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 1/3 cup sliced stuffed olives
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • Hot cooked rice

In a large skillet, cook the beef, green pepper and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato paste, raisins, olives, vinegar, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Add peas; cover and cook 5 minutes longer or until heated through. Serve with rice.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional information per 3/4-cup serving (prepared with lean ground beef; calculated without rice): 262 calories, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 56 mg cholesterol, 621 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 24 g protein. Diabetic exchanges: 3 lean meat, 1 starch, 1/2 fat.

Recipe from: Taste of Home; www.tasteofhome.com

