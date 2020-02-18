Called “picadilla” in Spanish, this hash is wonderful served over white rice or even in a breakfast omelet.
Cuban Ground Beef Hash
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
- 1-1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- One 14-1/2-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/3 cup raisins
- 1/3 cup sliced stuffed olives
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- Hot cooked rice
In a large skillet, cook the beef, green pepper and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato paste, raisins, olives, vinegar, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Add peas; cover and cook 5 minutes longer or until heated through. Serve with rice.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutritional information per 3/4-cup serving (prepared with lean ground beef; calculated without rice): 262 calories, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 56 mg cholesterol, 621 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 24 g protein. Diabetic exchanges: 3 lean meat, 1 starch, 1/2 fat.
Recipe from: Taste of Home; www.tasteofhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.