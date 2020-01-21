Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...A MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED, RANGING FROM POSSIBLE SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN, TO JUST PLAIN RAIN. SNOW ACCUMULATION RANGING FROM A DUSTING UP TO 1 INCH FOR MUCH OF THE AREA, BUT PERHAPS AT LEAST 2 TO 3 INCHES IN SOME COUNTIES SOUTHEAST OF THE NEBRASKA TRI CITIES. ICE ACCUMULATION RANGING FROM NONE, UP TO PERHAPS A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH. WINDS WILL AVERAGE 10 TO 25 MPH FROM THE SOUTH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POSSIBILITY OF SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS IN AT LEAST PARTS OF THE ADVISORY AREA, WHICH COULD IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DUE TO TEMPERATURES BOTH AT THE SURFACE AND ALOFT HOVERING CLOSE TO THE FREEZING MARK, THIS IS A RELATIVELY LOW-CONFIDENCE SNOW AND ICE FORECAST. A DIFFERENCE OF ONLY A DEGREE OR TWO IN EXPECTED TEMPERATURES COULD MEAN THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RECEIVING SNOW OR ICE, OR SIMPLY HAVING A COLD RAIN WITH NO TRAVEL ISSUES. BECAUSE OF THIS, PLEASE STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FORECAST AND BE OPEN TO POSSIBLE CHANGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&