Have you ever wondered how to make your own sugary marshmallow chick Peeps? We have just the recipe for you.
Peeps — those sugary sweet lovable shaped chicks, eggs and bunnies are very popular for Easter. These spongy confections have been around for more than 60 years. The Just Born company produces about more than 2 billion Peeps a year, with about 1.5 billion specific to Easter.
Making your own is a fun Easter project to do with the kids. It doesn’t require a whole lot of craftiness and isn’t terribly tough to do.
While you can pipe out chick shapes, you can also use cookie cutters to cut bunny and egg shapes out of the marshmallows and then decorate them
With this project, all you need is unflavored gelatin, water, sugar, corn syrup, pipping bag and colored sugar.
First you soften the gelatin (called the bloom) in a liquid (typically water). Separately, heat together sugar, corn syrup and water for the syrup so it reaches 240 degrees. (You’ll need a candy thermometer.)
The two mixtures are gradually whipped together at ever-higher speeds (a stand mixer is recommended) until they triple in volume and become a silky batter of pillowy white fluff.
In less than 20 minutes, you have a base for making a pan of classic marshmallows or piping out for a couple dozen chicks or other shapes. It’s pure alchemy.
Here are step-by-step instructions for making marshmallow chicks.
1. For colored sugar to sprinkle on finished chicks, place granulated sugar in a plastic bag and add a few drops of food coloring. Massage the color into the sugar.
2. Mix unflavored gelatin and water; set aside. For the syrup, mix sugar, salt, water and corn syrup in a saucepan. Boil until mixture reaches 240 degrees.
3. Mix the hot syrup and gelatin in a mixer bowl. Beat with whisk at ever-higher speeds, about 12 minutes total, until tripled in volume. Add vanilla and food coloring during last 2 minutes.
4. Immediately fill a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch tip with batter. Holding the bag at a slight angle, pipe out a 2-inch-long base, then reverse direction and pipe more batter about halfway back and reverse direction again to pipe the head and beak. (It’s an S-shape motion.) After two or three, your timing and technique will improve.
5. For the eyes, use mini chocolate chips or melted chocolate applied with a toothpick. Or mix cocoa powder with water and paint on eyes.
Adapted from: www.about.com
Using an 8-by-8-inch pan makes a thick marshmallow. For making cut-out shapes, spread the batter in a 9-by-13-inch pan. For making marshmallow chicks or to pipe out other shapes with a pastry bag, use the batter only, skipping the Classic Coating steps.
Classic Vanilla Marshmallows
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Nonstick cooking spray
For the bloom:
4-1/2 teaspoons unflavored powdered gelatin
1/2 cup cold water
For the syrup:
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup, divided
1/4 cup water
1/8 teaspoon salt
For the mallow:
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Food coloring, if desired
1/2 cup Classic Coating plus more for dusting (see note)
Lightly coat an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Note: To make Classic Coating for these (and any other marshmallow, for that matter) simply combine 1-1/2 parts confectioners’ sugar and 1 part cornstarch or potato starch. You can whisk or sift them together, or take them for a quick whir in the food processor. Make a couple cups at a time and store in an airtight container for months.
In a small bowl or glass measuring cup, whisk together the gelatin and cold water; let soften for 5 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, stir together the sugar, 1/4 cup of the corn syrup, water and salt. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan so it is in the mixture. Bring to a boil over high heat. Stir occasionally, until the temperature reaches 240 degrees. Be careful because the mixture is hot. Do not allow the mixture to color.
Meanwhile, pour remaining 1/4 cup corn syrup into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Microwave gelatin mixture on high until completely melted, about 30 seconds. Pour it into the mixer bowl. Set the mixer speed to low and keep it running.
When the syrup reaches 240 degrees, about 5-8 minutes, remove it from heat and slowly and carefully pour it into the mixer bowl. Increase the speed to medium, and beat for 5 minutes. Increase to medium-high and beat for 5 more minutes. Beat on the highest setting for 1 to 2 minutes more and beat in the vanilla and any food coloring, if desired.
The finished marshmallow batter will be opaque, fluffy and tripled in volume. To make piped chicks or other shapes, immediately spoon batter into a pastry bag and proceed.
To make regular marshmallows for cutting out or slicing, immediately pour the batter into the prepared pan and use an offset spatula to smooth it into the corners. Sift Classic Coating evenly and generously over top. Let set for at least 6 hours or overnight in a cool, dry place.
Use a knife to loosen the marshmallow from the edges of the pan. Invert the slab onto a Classic Coating-dusted work surface and dust it with more coating. Cut into whatever size pieces you wish (a pizza cutter works great for squares). Dip the sticky edges of the marshmallows in more coating, patting off the excess.
Makes: 2 dozen (1-1/2-inch marshmallows).
Nutrition information per marshmallows: 47 calories (0 percent from fat), 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 12 g carbohydrates, 0 g protein, 22 mg sodium, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber.
Recipe from: “Marshmallow Madness! Dozens of Puffalicious Recipes” by Shauna Sever (Quirk, $16.95)
