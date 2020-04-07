American Egg Board
Nearly 200 million eggs are purchased for Easter celebrations in the United States every year.
Whether young or young at heart, hard-boiling eggs and then decorating them is a favorite family pastime that brings out the creative side in everyone. According to a recent American Egg Board survey, nearly two-thirds (61 percent) of respondents say their families decorate one to two dozen eggs each year.
“Eggs are like a blank canvas — the decorating possibilities are endless and you don’t have to stick to a standard store-bought kit,” said Sabrina Soto, HGTV interior designer. “In addition to dyeing eggs in beautiful colors, dress them up with items already sitting in your kitchen or closet like scraps of ribbon, buttons, glitter or even confetti.”
To get the best results, start with clean, cool, hard-boiled eggs. Make sure everyone washes their hands in hot, soapy water before and after handling eggs. This protects the eggshell from any oils on hands that may prevent dye from adhering. Enlist the help of accessories like an egg dipper, which can be found in egg coloring kits, to hold on to those eggs while coloring them. This accessory helps little hands dip it into the dye securely.
More than two-thirds of egg decorators buy kits each year to help dye eggs. When using a coloring kit, vary the color of egg dye by adding different ingredients to the color tablet. For ultra-vibrant colored eggs, add vinegar. Looking for more traditional colored eggs? Use lemon juice. To embrace the pastel colors of spring, just use water.
Here are a few more tips from Soto to get your egg decorating creativity going:
Perfect Polka: Use the eraser end of a pencil to paint perfect polka dots on the egg. Just dip the eraser into acrylic craft paint and dab onto the egg. Make different patterns and use different colors to create perfect designs.
Tattoo Decor: Kids always have those temporary tattoos lying around their rooms! Why not make egg decorating simple? Apply those same tattoos to eggs for a professional and easy look that kids will love.
Ribbon Wrap: Tie a beautiful ribbon around a dyed egg. Mix colors and patterns for fun visual interest. Adorn with craft or fabric flowers, even buttons. For a more rustic look, use natural fibers such as hemp or twine with dried flowers in place of the ribbons.
Ombre: Purchase basic spray paint from your local craft store. Begin by spray painting one end of the egg with a heavy coat and lightening the coats as you work your way up to the opposite end of the egg. You’ll achieve a beautiful ombre effect. Introduce a new color by spray painting the other end and blending the colors in the middle.
Doodle Design: Eggs don’t have to be dyed to look special! Get a thin sharpie marker and doodle away. Create beautiful designs and patterns around the egg. Paisley and flowers are simple to make. Start with a leaf or a daisy shape and keep building off that design until the egg is fully decorated!
If you prefer to use food coloring instead of the pre-packaged kits, here are some ideas from the folks at McCormick:
Dyed Easter Eggs
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
- Assorted food colors and egg dye or assorted neon food colors and egg dye
- 12 eggs
Gently place eggs in single layer in large saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Cover. Bring just to boil on high heat. Remove from heat. Let stand 15 minutes. (Adjust time up or down by 3 minutes for each size larger or smaller.)
Pour off hot water and rapidly cool eggs by running them under cold water (or place in ice water) until completely cooled.
Mix 1/2 cup boiling water, 1 teaspoon vinegar and 10 to 20 drops food color in a cup to achieve desired colors. Repeat for each color. Dip hard-cooked eggs in dye for about 5 minutes.
Use a slotted spoon, wire egg holder or tongs to add and remove eggs from dye. Allow eggs to dry.
Decorating ideas:
Two-toned eggs: Dip top half of hard-cooked egg in 1 color and the bottom half in another. Or, dip each half of the egg in the dye for different lengths of time, creating different shades of the same color.
Painted eggs: Mix 20 drops food color and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar in small container. Paint hard-cooked eggs with a small paintbrush or cotton swab. Go wild with stripes, polka dots and zigzags.
Designed eggs: Before dyeing, place rubber bands, stickers such as chicks, rabbits, flowers or other springtime favorites, or paper reinforcements on the eggs to create the design of choice. Once dry, remove the rubber bands, etc., to view the design.
Personalized eggs: Write initials, names or draw pictures on the egg with a white or light colored crayon before dyeing.
Marbleized eggs: Mix 1/4 cup boiling water, 1 teaspoon vinegar, 1/8 teaspoon oil and 4 to 8 drops food color in shallow bowl. Gently roll egg in the mixture for 30 seconds, or until the egg is the desired shade. Transfer the egg to a second color mixture, and repeat the process. Allow the egg to dry completely. Wipe away excess oil with a paper towel.
Tie-dyed eggs: Place several eggs in a colander in the kitchen sink. Splash eggs with vinegar. Drop yellow food color onto eggs. Gently shake the colander for a few seconds to help the color spread. Let stand 30 seconds. Repeat with 1 or 2 additional food colors. After the final stand time, lightly rinse eggs with water. Drain completely. Allow eggs to dry.
Recipe from: McCormick
Before decorating, you have to hard-boil
It’s no fun when egg whites turn rubbery and the yolks are green. If this happens to you, you’re not alone — most Americans still struggle with how to hard-boil eggs. In fact, in 2012 there were more than 4 million online searches for hard-boiled egg-related terms, and a recent American Egg Board survey found that less than one-quarter (23 percent) of respondents know the correct way to hard-boil eggs. Luckily, all it takes is a little know-how to get hard-boiled eggs done to perfection, every time.
The harmless but unsightly discoloration that sometimes forms around hard-boiled yolks results from a reaction between sulfur in the egg white and iron in the yolk. It occurs when eggs have been cooked for too long or at too high a temperature.
Very fresh eggs can be difficult to peel. Buy and refrigerate your eggs a week to 10 days in advance of cooking them to make peeling easier. This brief “breather” allows the eggs time to take in air, which helps separate the membranes from the shell.
Follow these simple steps to properly hard-boil eggs:
Place eggs in saucepan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Add cold water to cover eggs by one inch. Heat over high heat just to boiling.
Remove from burner. Cover pan. Let eggs stand in hot water about 12 minutes for large eggs (9 minutes for medium eggs; 15 for extra large). While the cooking water must come to a full boil, the pan is immediately removed from the heat so that the eggs cook gently in the hot water to produce tender eggs and minimizes cracking.
Cool completely under cold running water or in a bowl of ice water. Hard-boiled eggs are easiest to peel after cooling. Cooling causes the egg to contract slightly in the shell.
To peel a hard-boiled egg, gently tap egg on the countertop until the shell is finely cracked all over, then roll it between your hands to loosen the shell. Peel starting at the large end and hold the egg under cold running water to help ease the shell off.
Hard-boiled eggs in the shell can be refrigerated safely for up to one week. Peeled hard-boiled eggs should be eaten that day. Uncooked, eggs can stay fresh in a refrigerator for up to a month or more.
Don’t forget, the week after Easter is National Egg Salad Week. Hard-boil more delicious eggs and put them to good use in a classic egg salad or breakfast egg spread.
