Christopher Kimball’s Burmese Chicken
- 8 ounces plum tomatoes (2 large), quartered
- 4 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil, divided
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
- 1/4 teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 2 stalks lemongrass, trimmed and 5 inches on end removed (see note)
- 2 large shallots, quartered
- 2 ounces fresh ginger, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
- 8 garlic cloves
- 1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons lime juice, plus lime wedges, to serve
Note: For lemongrass, use only the white, slightly tender (but still firm) inner bulb, not the fibrous outer layers. Trim off the root and discard the last 5 inches of the stalk; peel off the first few layers to reach the part you want to use. If you buy lemongrass in a plastic container, it likely has been trimmed already.
In a blender, combine tomatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, 1 teaspoon salt, the turmeric, pepper flakes, lemongrass, shallots, ginger and garlic. Blend until a thick paste forms, about 1 minute, scraping down the blender as needed.
In large Dutch oven over medium-high, add remaining 3 tablespoons oil, the chicken and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add spice paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and paste coats the chicken, 2 to 3 minutes.
Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Uncover, increase heat to medium-high and simmer until chicken is cooked through and sauce is thickened, 7 to 9 minutes. Off heat, stir in cilantro and lime juice. Serve with lime wedges.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe from: “Milk Street,” by Christopher Kimball
