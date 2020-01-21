Get ready to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a trio of tasty dishes including Stir-Fry Shrimp and Cashews, Vegetable Lo Mein or an Asian-Flavored Pork Tenderloin served with Stir-Fried Broccoli and Noodles. All are easy to prepare in less than 30 minutes.
A couple of hints for successful wok cooking:
Prepare and then line up the ingredients before you cook. Arrange all of the ingredients on a chopping board or plate in order of cooking so you won’t have to refer to the recipe as you cook.
Preheat the wok or skillet before adding oil, so it sizzles when ingredients are added.
The natural flavor of shrimp enhanced with cashew nuts, without the need for heavy sauces, is the style of cooking in Suzhou, China. Jin Wen Yuan is a trained chef and businessman in this charming area of China.
He prepared this dish for my friend Joanna Preuss on her recent trip there. I’ve adapted the recipe for this quick dinner.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp, 1 package unsalted cashews, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 small bunch scallions, 1 package snow peas (12 ounces needed) and 1 package microwaveable brown rice. Staples: egg, sugar, cornstarch, salt and black peppercorns.
Stir-Fry Shrimp and Cashews
- 1 egg white, beaten
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 3 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
- 3/4 pound peeled and deveined shrimp
- 2-1/2-ounces raw or unsalted cashews (about 1/2 cup)
- 2 scallions, including green parts, chopped, divided use (about 1/3 cup)
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- Salt to taste
Beat egg white and cornstarch together in a medium-size bowl. Add the shrimp and toss to evenly coat shrimp.
Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat until hot. Add 2 teaspoons sesame oil and shrimp and stir-fry 1-2 minutes; remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Add the cashews, half of the scallions, the sugar, salt and enough water to just cover the nuts; cover with a lid and steam 1-2 minutes. Return the shrimp to the wok. Stir to combine ingredients. Drizzle remaining oil and scallions on top and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 427 calories (49 percent from fat), 23.6 g fat (4.3 g saturated,12.2 g monounsaturated), 276 cholesterol, 41.5 g protein, 15.9 g carbohydrates, 1.5 g fiber, 240 mg sodium.
Snow Peas and Rice
- 3 cups trimmed snow peas (about 8 ounces) (see note)
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1-1/2-cups cooked)
- 1 teaspoons sesame oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Frozen snow peas can be used if fresh are not available.
Place snow peas in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove from microwave.
Add the brown rice to the microwave and cook according to package instructions. Remove and measure 1-1/2 cups cooked rice. Save remaining rice for another meal. Add rice to snow peas along with sesame oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 245 calories (14 percent from fat), 3.9 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 1.5 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.8 g protein, 45.9 g carbohydrates, 4.8 g fiber, 11 mg sodium.
You can stir up a colorful noodle/veggie meal in a flash with this lo mein dish. I chose the vegetables for their variety of flavors, colors and textures.
Most supermarkets sell fresh Chinese noodles in the refrigerated section of the produce department. Dried Chinese noodles can be found in the Chinese food section of the market. Either type works fine. If authentic noodles are difficult to find, use thin spaghettini or angel hair pasta.
Five-spice powder is an aromatic mixture of five ground spices, usually consisting of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/4 pound dried or fresh Chinese noodles, 1 bottle hoisin sauce, 1 jar ground five-spice powder, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1/4 pound fresh snow peas, 1/4 pound fresh bean sprouts, 1/4 pound mushrooms, 1 small bunch carrots, 1 small container fat-free, low-sodium vegetable broth and 1 small bunch celery. Staples: cornstarch, cayenne pepper, onion, garlic and low salt soy sauce.
Vegetable Lo Mein
- 1/4 pound dried or fresh Chinese noodles
- 1/4 cup fat free, low-salt vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground five-spice powder
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil (divided use)
- 1 small onion, sliced (1-1/2 cups)
- 2 carrots sliced (1 cup)
- 2 celery stalks, sliced (1 cup)
- 3 medium cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
- 1/4 pound fresh snow peas (1-1/2 cups)
- 1/4 pound fresh bean sprouts (1-1/2 cups)
- 1/4 pound mushrooms (1-1/2 cups)
- Low-salt soy sauce
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add noodles. Boil 2 to 3 minutes and drain.
While water boils, prepare sauce and vegetables. Mix vegetable broth, water, hoisin sauce, cornstarch, cayenne pepper and five-spice powder together in a small bowl.
Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. Add onion and stir-fry 1 minute. Add carrots and celery. Cook 2 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, snow peas, bean sprouts and mushrooms. Toss another minute and add drained noodles. Stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly to mix noodles and vegetables.
Push the ingredients to the sides of the wok, making a hole in the center. Add sauce in the hole and bring the ingredients together. Stir-fry 2 more minutes. Add remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Toss to blend well and serve with soy sauce at the table.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 529 calories (30 percent from fat), 17.6 g fat (2.9 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 17.2 g protein, 80 g carbohydrates, 9.9 g fiber, 646 mg sodium.
This pork tenderloin coated with an Asian-spiced glaze is quick and easy. It can be made under the broiler or on a grill. I’ve given methods for both. Toasted sesame oil gives a slight smoky flavor to the pork. It can be found in most supermarkets. Plain sesame oil can be used.
Garlic and soy sauce flavor stir-fried broccoli and Chinese noodles. To speed the cooking, the pasta is cooked in a microwave oven.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 bottle soy sauce, 1 small bottle honey, 1 bottle toasted sesame oil, 1 small bottle red pepper flakes (optional), 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 package fresh or steamed Chinese noodles, 1 package broccoli florets. Staples: garlic.
Asian-Flavored Pork Tenderloin
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons water
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 3/4 pound pork tenderloin
- Preheat broiler or grill.
In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, water, honey, sesame oil and red pepper flakes.
Broiler method: Line a baking tray with foil. Place tenderloin on baking tray and broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 4 minutes. Turn tenderloin and brush with soy glaze. Cook for 4 minutes. Turn and brush again with the glaze. Move the pork to 10 inches from the broiler heat.
Grill method: If using grill, place tenderloin over medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Turn tenderloin and brush with soy glaze. Cook for 4 minutes. Turn and brush again with the glaze. Move the pork to a cooler section of the grill and continue cooking.
For both methods: Turn and brush the pork with the glaze every now and then, until a good crust has developed and the pork’s internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, about 10 to 13 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 253 calories (25 percent from fat), 7.1 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 2.7 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 36.3 g protein, 9.2 g carbohydrates, 0.1 g fiber, 346 mg sodium.
Stir-Fried Broccoli and Noodles
- 1/4 pound fresh or steamed Chinese noodles (about 2 cups)
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Place noodles and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a plate and microwave on high 2 minutes.
Heat the oil in a wok over high heat. When the oil is hot, add the broccoli and cook, stirring, for 3 to 5 minutes, until it is almost tender. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the noodles and soy sauce and stir for another minute; the broccoli should be cooked. If not, cook for another minute.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 325 calories (27 percent from fat), 9.8 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 3.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 13.1 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 306 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.