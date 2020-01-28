For this week’s culinary journey, we’re coming back to American soil and focusing on two cities that are in the news, at least on the sports pages: Kansas City and San Francisco.
When I sat down to work on this week’s Your Menu section, my goal was to find a few recipes that represented what the food scenes in each of those cities are all about. Recipes that would work for a Super Bowl party when the Chiefs take on the 49ers this Sunday in Miami. I didn’t think it would be a problem.
San Francisco was easy: Seafood from Fisherman’s Wharf. Ghiradelli chocolate. Mexican food from the Mission District. Chinese food from Chinatown. The possibilities were endless.
Then I turned to Kansas City. But after I got past barbecue and strip steak I was stuck. I know KC has great food. I’ve been fortunate to sample it many times. But how to define it?
So I put our a plea on Facebook to my Kansas City pals and they came through, as I knew they would. One answer that kept appearing on just about every comment was “Italian food from Lidia’s.”
Now I’ve never been to Lidia’s Kansas City, but doing this job as long as I have, of course I’m familiar with Lidia Bastianich, one of most well-known cookbook authors, TV hosts and celebrity chefs around, who specializes in Italian and Italian-American cooking.
She owns numerous restaurants across the country, including several in New York, plus those in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, in addition to the one in Kansas City. I reached out to her PR people and they were kind enough to share four recipes for your Super Bowl Party.
Our final menu includes: Kansas City Classic Ribs and KC Strip Steak; and, from Lidia’s Kitchen, Herb Frittata Roll-Ups, Italian Deviled Eggs, Meatless Meatballs with Cheese and Quinoa, and Stewed Savory Peppers that can be served with grilled or toasted bread.
Narrowing down recipes from San Francisco was a tough task, but I decided on Mission-style Burritos, Clam Chowder in Sourdough Bread Bowls, Orange Hoisin Spiced Chicken Wings, Sizzling Dungeness Crab Cakes and, to top it all off, Hot Fudge Sundaes made with Ghiradelli Chocolate.
I hope you enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.