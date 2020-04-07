For dessert, turn the clock all the way back to the ‘50s. Strawberry Whipped-Cream Pie was almost unavoidable during the Eisenhower years, and a few stalwart diners still serve it today.
It is simplicity baked in a pie crust: strawberries, sugar, water and cornstarch for thickening, topped with a layer of whipped cream. And it all comes together in just a few minutes.
And the taste? Absolute strawberry goodness. With whipped cream as thick as you want.
Strawberry Whipped-Cream Pie
- 1 pie crust
- 1 quart strawberries (about 1 pound)
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 cup water
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- Red food coloring, optional
- Whipped cream
Bake pie crust according to instructions.
Take 3 cups of the strawberries, slice them in half and stir together with confectioners’ sugar. Let stand 1 hour to sweeten.
Slice the remaining 1 cup of berries and bring to a light boil in the water for 2 minutes. Strain, reserving the water, and mash the softened berries through a sieve into a bowl. Return the strawberry juice to the water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
While waiting for it to boil, thoroughly mix together the sugar and cornstarch — you want to make certain the cornstarch does not clump. When the strawberry-water boils, add the sugar-cornstarch mixture and simmer, stirring constantly, until clear and thick.
Stir in a drop or two of red food coloring, if desired.
Place sweetened strawberry halves in the baked pie crust. Pour the glaze over them, and refrigerate overnight to set. Top pie with whipped cream before serving.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe adapted from: cooks.com, via Daniel Neman, Tribune News Service
These Pineapple Pecan Cups are a quick and easy alternative to make a fresh and delicious dessert perfect for an Easter dinner.
Pineapple Pecan Cups
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooling time: 3 hours
- 1 can (12 fluid ounces) evaporated milk
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, cut up
- 1 jar (12 ounces) pineapple preserves
- Fresh pineapple wedges and mint leaves (optional)
Place evaporated milk, pecans, cream cheese and preserves in blender container; cover. Blend until smooth.
Place 1/2 cup mixture into each of 8 dessert cups or ramekins. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until chilled. Garnish with pineapple wedges and mint leaves, if desired.
Makes 8 servings.
Recipe from: Nestle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.