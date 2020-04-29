Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and has become a time to celebrate Mexican culture.
While Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for “fifth of May”) is a small regional holiday in Mexico, it’s become a popular celebration in the United States, recognizing the significant historical and cultural contributions of Mexico and Mexican-Americans.
Here are some easy recipes celebrating the flavors of Mexico.
If your family is looking for a simple way to serve up a south-of-the-border classic, this Enchilada Casserole can be your ticket to a warm, filling meal.
Enchilada Casserole
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 12 ounces ground beef
- 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 15 ounces pinto beans, drained
- 20 ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
- 1-1/2 cups sour cream
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 20 ounces enchilada sauce
- 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In large skillet, cook onion and ground beef until cooked through. Drain, if necessary.
Stir in chili powder and cumin. Stir in pinto beans and diced tomatoes; set aside.
In small bowl, combine sour cream, flour and garlic powder.
Place 6 tortillas in bottom of baking dish, overlapping as needed. Top tortillas with beef mixture and sour cream mixture. Top with 10 ounces enchilada sauce. Repeat layers.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes.
Sprinkle shredded cheese and green onion over casserole. Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese melts.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe from: Culinary.net
Savor each bite of light and flaky crust filled with a creamy mixture of jalapeños and bacon in these Jalapeño Popper Cups.
Jalapeño Popper Cups
- 8 strips bacon, chopped
- 4 medium jalapeño peppers, seeded and minced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 package frozen phyllo dough sheets
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Heat oven 375 degrees F.
In medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain bacon; reserve 1 tablespoon grease.
Add jalapeño peppers and minced garlic to bacon grease. Cook until peppers are tender.
In large bowl, beat cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Stir in bacon, jalapeño mix and 2/3 cup shredded cheese.
Gently fold one pastry sheet in half. Fold in top corners to middle, forming point. Fold bottom corners to middle, forming point. Place phyllo dough in muffin pan cavity, forming cup.
Fill phyllo cups with cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle remaining cheddar cheese over cups.
Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until heated through. Remove from pan and sprinkle with cilantro.
Makes about 2 dozen.
Recipe adapted from: Wilton, via Culinary.net
Make dinner a cinch with these slow cooker tacos.
Seasoned with chili powder and ground cumin then slow-cooked for four hours with picante sauce, the meat can be shredded and served alongside your family’s favorite toppings for a stress-free meal.
Slow-Cooked Shredded Chicken Tacos
- 1-1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 (16-ounce) jar chunky salsa or medium picante sauce
- 12 (6-inch) flour tortillas, warmed
Season chicken with chili powder and cumin. Place chicken into 6-quart slow cooker. Pour salsa over chicken.
Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours or until chicken is fork-tender. Remove chicken to work surface. Using 2 forks, shred chicken. Serve chicken in tortillas. Top with favorite toppings.
Makes 12 tacos.
Recipe from: Campbell’s Kitchen
