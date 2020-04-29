It’s hard to walk through Los Angeles’ Olvera Street without making a stop at Cielito Lindo.
The restaurant has been serving its famous crunchy taquitos since 1934, doused in a thin but spicy avocado sauce.
The sauce is a combination of fresh yellow chiles, garlic, tomatillos and cilantro, simmered for a few minutes until softened, then blended with avocado. Cielito Lindo was happy to share its recipe. Enjoy this flavorful little piece of L.A. history.
Cielito Lindo’s Avocado Sauce
Start to finish: 20 minutes
- 1 quart water
- 3 to 4 fresh yellow chiles (chile güero)
- 2 cloves garlic
- 6 tomatillos, husks removed and coarsely chopped
- Leaves from 1 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped
- 1 avocado, coarsely chopped
- 3/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste
In a heavy-bottom saucepan, combine the water, chiles, garlic, tomatillos and cilantro. Bring the mixture to a simmer, loosely cover, and cook until the chiles and tomatillos are softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Drain, reserving the water, and place the ingredients into a blender. Add the avocado and salt. Carefully blend at low speed, adding water as needed, until the mixture is pureed to form a thin sauce. Taste and adjust the seasoning if desired. The sauce will keep, covered and refrigerated, up to one week.
Makes about 1 quart sauce
Noelle Carter is the former Test Kitchen director for the Los Angeles Times. Currently she is a culinary consultant and recipe developer for a variety of clients. Follow her on Twitter at @noellecarter or check out her website at www.noellecarterfood.com
