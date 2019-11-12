The classic pecan pie is a must-have dessert at Thanksgiving and other holidays throughout the year. This recipe holds true to tradition with buttery pecans and is simple to make calling for a store-bought or crust of your choice.
Classic Pecan Pie
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 70 minutes
- 2-1/2 cups raw pecan halves
- 1 9-inch pie dough (store bought or homemade)
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Place baking sheet in oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Gently line pie pan with rolled out pie dough. Be sure to press into edges and up the sides. Use fingers or a fork to create a decorative edge of your choice. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together butter, corn syrup, brown sugar, and vanilla extract. Add eggs and salt and whisk until mixture is even. Fold in pecan halves.
Pour mixture into pie crust and spread evenly with a spatula. Take pieces of aluminum foil and gently cover edges of pie crust. Place pie on preheated baking sheet and bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until pie is set in center.
Remove pie and allow to cool completely before serving or chilling. Pie can be made the day ahead and refrigerated overnight. Allow pie to come to room temperature before serving.
Thick cut bacon, bourbon and raw pecan halves come together to create a unique and mouth-watering take on the traditional pecan pie, perfect for Thanksgiving or any time you need a tasty treat.
Bourbon Bacon Pecan Pie
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Baking time: 70 minutes
- 2-1/2 cups raw pecan halves
- 1 9-inch pie dough (refrigerated store bought or homemade)
- 4 strips thick cut bacon
- 1/4 cup reserved bacon grease
- 1/2 cup dark corn syrup
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
Place baking sheet in oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gently line pie pan with rolled out pie dough. Be sure to press into edges and up the sides. Use fingers or a fork to create a decorative edge of your choice. Set aside.
Fry bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels and chop into small pieces. Reserve 1/4 cup of the bacon grease.
In a large bowl, whisk together dark corn syrup, light corn syrup, brown sugar, reserved bacon grease, butter, and bourbon. Add eggs and salt and whisk until mixture is even. Fold in pecan halves and chopped bacon.
Pour mixture into pie crust and spread evenly with a spatula. Take pieces of aluminum foil and gently cover edges of pie crust. Place pie on preheated baking sheet and bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until pie is set in center.
Remove pie and allow to cool completely before serving or chilling. Pie can be made the day ahead and refrigerated overnight. Allow pie to come to room temperature before serving.
A chocolaty twist on the classic pecan pie, this delectable dessert will surely please any sweet tooth.
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 30 minutes (plus 15 minutes standing time)
For the dough:
- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 tablespoons demerara or granulated sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
For the topping:
- 1 cup chopped pecan nuts
- 1/2 cup demerara or granulated sugar
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1/3 cup bitter chocolate, chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
With an electric mixer, cream together the butter and the sugar. Add the egg and mix until well combined. Stir in the flour and combine to make a dough. Pat the dough into a 9-inch pie plate.
In a small saucepan, combine the chopped pecans, sugar, butter, milk and chocolate. Heat over low heat until chocolate melts.
Pour the chocolate pecan mixture over the pie dough.
Bake for 30 minutes. Turn the oven off and let the Chocolate Pecan Pie sit for an additional 15 minutes. Serve while still warm.
Pecan pie with a cream cheese twist? Yes, please. From the pecan crust to the caramel-y pecan topping this holiday classic combo is sure to be a family favorite. This pecan pie cheesecake requires to rest in the refrigerator overnight.
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Baking time: 60 minutes (plus 60 minutes standing time)
For the pecan crust:
- 2 cups raw pecan pieces
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
For the cheesecake filling:
- 4 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup sour cream, room temperature
For the pecan topping:
- 1 cup raw pecan halves
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Dash of salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Line the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan with foil and place ring onto bottom and secure the latch. Spray the inside of the pan and foil lined bottom with non-stick baking spray.
Wrap outside of the bottom and sides of pan with two more layers of foil. This is to help ensure water does not seep into cheesecake during baking. Set aside.
Make the pecan crust: Place pecan pieces, sugar, and melted butter into the bowl of a food processor. Process in pulses until raw pecan pieces are very small pieces and mixture is evenly moistened. Be careful to not over process, which can turn the pecans into pecan butter.
Press pecan mixture evenly along the bottom of the pan using your fingers or the bottom of a measuring cup. Bake crust for about 10 minutes or until set. Remove pan from oven and allow to cool.
Make the cheesecake filling: In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat cream cheese for several minutes until light and fluffy. Add sugar and beat for an additional 2 to 3 minutes until full creamed together.
Add eggs, sour cream, and vanilla extract and beat on medium speed, stopping to scrape down the sides several times, until the cream cheese mixture is smooth, creamy, with no lumps.
Assemble the pie: Bring a kettle of water to boil and have ready.
Take slow cooker lining bag and place it in a large roasting pan, open side up. Place spring-form pan with par-baked crust down into the slow cooker liner, keeping liner open at the top. Carefully pour cheesecake filling on top of crust.
Place roasting pan on the oven rack and pour boiling water into roasting pan on the outside of the slow cooker liner.
Close oven door and bake for 60 minutes. Turn off oven and crack oven door, leaving the cheesecake in turned off oven for an additional 60 minutes.
Remove cheesecake from oven and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. Refrigerate cheesecake overnight.
Make the pecan topping: In a small sauce pan, mix together butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Place over medium low heat and stir constantly until sugar is melted into the butter. Allow mixture to bubble for about 1 to 1-1/2 minutes. Remove from heat and fold in raw pecan halves.
Allow mixture to cool slightly before pouring over the top of cheesecake. Allow topping to set slightly before slicing and serving.
Store cheesecake tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
It’s gooey, it’s buttery and starting with a store bought cake mix that couldn’t make this dessert any easier. This Pecan Gooey Butter Pie gets a little kick from cayenne … and a little spiced rum doesn’t hurt either!
Pecan Gooey Butter Pie
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 40 minutes
- 2 cups pecan halves
- 1 (18-ounce) box yellow cake mix
- 1/2 cup pecan meal
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 stick (4-ounces) salted butter
- 3 large eggs
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 3 tablespoons spiced rum, divided
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, pecan meal, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the butter for about 30 seconds. Add the butter and 1 egg to the cake mix and stir until well combined. Press the cake mixture into the bottom of a greased 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish.
In a large mixing bowl, beat 2 eggs and cream cheese until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of spiced rum. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the crust. Sprinkle the pecan halves over the surface
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until pie is cooked through and golden brown.
To serve, whip the heavy cream with the remaining 1 tablespoon of spiced rum and the granulated sugar to form soft peaks. Spoon Pecan Gooey Butter Pie onto a dessert plate and dollop with spiced whipped cream on the side. Garnish with a pecan if desired
All the flavors of the traditional pecan pie you love in individual bite-sized portions. These are the perfect treat to top your holiday table.
Mini Pecan Pies
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Baking time: 40 minutes
For the pie crust:
- 1/4 pound unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1-1/4 cup sifted all-purpose flour
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- For the pecan filling:
- 1 pound pecan pieces
- 1/2 pound unsalted butter
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
With an electric mixer, cream together 1/4 pound of butter and 1/4 cup of sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until well combined. Whisk together the flour and salt and then add to butter mixture in 3 additions. Blend well until dough forms.
Butter or spray 12 mini fluted pie molds. Divide dough into 12 equal portions and pat into mini molds. Prick the dough with a fork to prevent bubbling or rising. Partially bake molds for 15 minutes.
In a saucepan, combine 1/2 pound of butter, brown sugar, sugar and honey. Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully stir in the pecans and the heavy cream.
Pour the filling into the pie crust molds. Return to the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until bubbly and the top is semi-firm. Let cool before serving.
Serve mini pecan pies with whipped cream if desired.
Pecan pieces add a satisfying crunch and delicate nutty finish to these superb shortbread cookies.
Pecan Cream Cheese Cookies
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Baking time: 20 minutes
- 1 cup pecans pieces
- 1/2 cup pecan meal
- 2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1-1/4 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract
In a large bowl whisk together the flour and salt, set aside. Using an electric mixer, cream together the cream cheese and butter until well combined. Mix in the sugar and vanilla. Reduce the speed to low and gradually mix in the flour. Mix in the pecan pieces.
Roughly divide the dough in half. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap or parchment paper forming the dough into a log about 2 inches wide. Wrap well and freeze until firm – about 2 hours or overnight.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Unwrap one log and carefully roll the outside in the pecan meal, coating it well. Slice the log into 1/4-inch rounds and place them on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the middle is just set and the cookies are just starting to turn light brown on the edges. Cool the cookies on wire racks. Work in batches until all of the dough has been used. Store the Pecan Cream Cheese Cookies in an airtight container.
Flavor pecans with gingerbread spice for a festive snack.
Gingerbread Pecans
Start to finish: 45 minutes
- 1 large egg white, beaten
- 2 cups raw pecan halves
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons gingerbread spice blend
- Pinch of salt
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk beaten egg with a fork until frothy. Add pecans and stir until coated. Sprinkle pecans with granulated sugar, brown sugar, gingerbread spice, and salt. Stir to coat evenly. Spread pecans in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake pecans for 40 minutes, stirring halfway through. Allow pecans to cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.
Makes 2 cups.
