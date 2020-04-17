Quite a few years ago, in a small town in west Tennessee, a baby boy was born out of wedlock.
As he grew up, life was tough for him. Some children were not allowed to play with him. He was shunned on the playground. People whispered behind his back, and called him ugly names. He was scarred and marked for life. He felt rejected and worthless.
However, on his own when he got to high school age, he started going to church, but stayed way in the background. Then one Sunday morning as he was leaving the sanctuary, he heard the minister call his name.
As he stopped and turned, he heard the minister say those words he came to dread …”Whose boy are you anyway?”
He froze in place, felt his whole body tense up, wished that he could disappear and just vanish right through the floor.
But then the minister said: “Hey, I know who you are. I know who you belong to. I see the family resemblance. You are a child of God.”
The boy was speechless. Then, the preacher put his big hands on the boy’s shoulders and said to him: “Son, you have a great heritage. Now, you go out there in the world and claim it!”
That brief incident changed that boy’s life. It gave him a new identity, a new sense of worth and purpose. It turned his whole life around. Later, he became a great governor of the state of Tennessee. (Thanks to Fred Craddock for this story.)
At different times in life, we suddenly find something better than we expected. This is the definition of the word “serendipity.” We used to hear the word serendipity all the time. There was a Bible study with that name. People would talk about a serendipitous experience. It’s still a good word.
Serendipity is a gift of finding valuable things not sought for. It’s the surprise of looking for one thing and somehow finding something better. It happens more often than we realize. Christopher Columbus was earnestly searching for a new route to Asia when (as Emerson put it) he “stubbed his toe on America.”
Louis Pasteur was trying to find a way to preserve wine when, by chance, he found the process of pasteurization. Alexander Graham Bell was trying to improve the telegraph when he surprisingly stumbled onto the miracle of the telephone.
Hank Ketcham, the cartoonist, was trying to come up with an idea for a new comic strip but no luck, nothing clicked until one evening he came home and found his wife in tears. “Hank”, she said, “our son Dennis is a menace!” … And the rest is history.
Many things in the Christian life are serendipity experiences, finding something better than we were looking for. This is what happened to Mary Magdalene on the first Easter morning. She came to the tomb to find a dead body, but instead she found a living Lord.
Prayer: Our Risen Lord, we like your surprises, gifts of things more valuable than we expected. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.