The Toronto Star newspaper invited school teachers to submit excuses they had received from their students. They received these examples:
A student explaining why he was late: “I was kidnapped by aliens and interrogated for three hours.”
Another student, telling why he had failed to turn in his essay: “The bus driver read and liked it so much he kept it to show his passengers.”
Another excuse went like this: “I got mugged on the way to school. I offered him my money, my watch, and my penknife – but all he wanted was my essay.”
There’s a story in the Bible about excuses. It’s found in the book of Matthew, Chapter 22, verses 1-14. This is a parable Jesus told about the Kingdom of God in which a king invites people to a wedding feast for his son. Even though the king sends a personal invitation twice to these guests, they will not come. One guest has to go take care of his farm. Another has to watch his business. The rest of the guests didn’t even bother to offer an excuse. The king finally invites everyone and anyone who could be found to celebrate the joy of the wedding.
One of the things we notice about excuses is they aren’t always bad things by themselves. In the parable one guest went to his farm and the other to his business. They didn’t go off and do some immoral adventure. The thing they went to was honorable enough, but it kept them from the better thing. It’s easy for us to become so busy with the business of this world, we forget about the business of God. We can make a living without making a life.
The invitation to the wedding feast is one of the examples of life that forces us to decide what our priorities are. We may be working on something important, but is it at the expense of what’s essential?
There’s a story from years ago about a top executive with a telegraph company who went on a trip. It was extremely cold outside when he arrived at the bus station, so he went into a local telegraph station hoping to get warmed up. When he got inside however, it was cold. He noticed there was no fire in the fireplace. He said to the young telegraph operator, “Why don’t you build a fire in this place and warm it up?”
The young man said, “Listen, mister, I’m too busy sending telegrams to build fires.” The man told this boy that he was the vice president of the company and wanted him to send a telegram to the home office at once. The message was, “Fire this man immediately!” A moment later the young telegraph operator brought a load of wood into the office and began to build a fire. The executive asked, “Young man, have you sent that telegram yet?” The young man said, “Listen, mister, I’m too busy making fires to send telegrams!”
Sometimes in life we need to find out who is in charge before we can set our priorities in order.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us not to miss the joyous invitation to the wedding banquet in any way because of some lesser thing. Amen
Pastor Dan Safarik serves at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
