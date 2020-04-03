Eugene “Herb” Dierks, Jr., 74, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born to Eugene Sr. and Irene (Crouse) Dierks on Jan. 20, 1946.
A private family service is to be held.
Eugene was an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments, Burns and McDonald, Inland Power and Light, and RVW. He was a member of the Catholic Church, IEEE and Rotary and was on his parish council. He enjoyed music, playing the piano and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Maria, of Grand Island; children, Herb Dierks of Spokane, Wash., Joe Dierks of Grand Rapids, Mich., Andrew Dierks of Omaha, Becky Degn of Rogers, Ark., Jana Meyer of Grand Island and Steven Meyer of Grand Island; 17 grandchildren; his mother, Irene Dierks, of Kansas City; and siblings, Kathy Kunselman of Canon City, Colo., Mary Jo Schutte of Kansas City, Jackie Dierks of Kansas City, Steve Dierks of Colorado Springs, Colo., Harry Dierks of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Debbie Montgomery of Kansas City.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.
