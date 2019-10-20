Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization for outstanding women educators, emphasizes educational excellence, altruistic projects and world understanding.
Members of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Sept. 18 at Central Community College-Grand Island for an ice cream social and meeting.
Christy Ryan read the poem, “New Beginnings” by Helen Stiener Rice for Words of Wisdom. Nancy Bishop reported on the International Convention in July in Minneapolis. Mary Ann Gerdes reported the chapter has 23 active teachers, each will receive a beginning-of-the-year gift.
The group also met Oct. 7 at Stuhr Museum. Words of Wisdom were shared by Cara Kuhl from the book, “The Shape of a Year” (October) by Jean Hersey.
Nebraska chapters of Alpha Delta Kappa have raised over $1,800 for Alzheimer’s disease this year. Throughout the world the organization has raised over $116,000.
Members are encouraged to participate in St. Leo’s coat giveaway and Project Connect at G.I. Free Church, both on Oct. 24. Members are also invited to contribute cookies to the Habitat for Humanity cookie walk on Dec. 8 at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Following the meeting, the three Grand Island chapters met for a Founders’ Day Celebration, where they enjoyed a meal together. Lori Christensen, president of Nu Chapter, presented the annual “Friends of Education” award, given to the Grand Island Senior High Wellness Center. Representatives of the center spoke about the services they provide. They received $100 and a certificate.
Nu Chapter members presented the skit, “The Meeting of our Four Founders.” They portrayed the founders and presented the history of development of the organization. The meeting closed with singing “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Epsilon Chapter will next meet at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at CCC-GI. The program will include a presentation about Habitat for Humanity.
For more information regarding the group, call Sherri Klentz at (308) 379-8182.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.