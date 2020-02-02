President Sherri Klentz conducted the Jan. 15 meeting of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa at Central Community College-Grand Island.
Kristi Ryan presented “words to live by.” Rita Hand received recognition from the national office as a Sapphire Sister for her 35 years as a member of Alpha Delta Kappa.
Chris Hochstetler, dean of innovation and creativity at Hastings College, described the planning used to develop the Grand Island Children’s Museum. It will have a variety of activities including science, technology, engineering and math related areas. As development of the museum continues, community members are encouraged to utilize the pop-up programming such as the mobile glass blowing center that was at Art in the Park last year in Grand Island.
Upcoming events for members include the Hall County Spelling Bee on Feb. 12 and the state convention on April 4. Sisters are encourage to collect gloves to be donated at the national convention in Detroit.
For more information regarding Epsilon Chapter of ADK, call Sherri Klentz at (308) 379-8182.
The group will next meet Feb. 19 at CCC-GI. The program will feature Derrick Meier speaking about his work in third-world countries.
