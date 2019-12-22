Members of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Nov. 20 at Central Community College-Grand Island.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an organization for outstanding women educators emphasizing educational excellence, altruistic projects and world understanding.
Megan Cure, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, was the guest speaker. Cure highlighted the various aspects of home ownership that buyers receive, which include lawn care, finances and home maintenance. There are numerous volunteer opportunities even for those with no construction experience.
Cara Kuhl presented the Words of Wisdom on being thankful for annoyances and nuisances.
Mittens for Detroit is the north central region’s altruism project for next year. The state project is “Set Me Free,” a program for third through 12th grades on human trafficking.
In celebration of the holidays, members sang Christmas carols on Dec. 17 at the Salvation Army.
The group also met on Dec. 5 at Stuhr Museum for a Christmas tea with Nu and Chi chapters. The groups shared with social time and a scavenger hunt to find items on some of the beautifully decorated trees in the main building.
Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will next meet Jan. 5 at CCC-GI. For additional information, contact Sherri Kentz at (308) 379-8182.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.