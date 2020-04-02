HASTINGS — To celebrate the 33rd Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival, Hastings College will let the music play on through a livestream of the festival starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4.
Festival performances and the guest lecture by Dr. Benjamin Downs can viewed through Hastings College Music’s Facebook page — facebook.com/HastingsCollegeMusic.
Downs will be introduced at 10 a.m., after which he’ll play a program of music by Robert and Clara Schumann, Liszt and Brahms. Following the performance, he’ll give a talk on interleaved practice. Viewers can ask questions in the comments section, and Downs will answer.
Hastings College professor Dr. Jonathan Sokasits will then perform on the livestream at about 11, presenting a program of Beethoven, Liszt and Concert Etudes on Billy Joel, with the festival concluding around 11:30.
As part of the festival, Downs and Sokasits are providing virtual master classes with college and high school students.
Downs is a pianist, scholar and teacher based in Minneapolis. As a performer, he has been a prize winner in numerous national and international piano competitions including the Music Teachers National Association Young Artist Competition, the Chautauqua International Piano Competition, the Northwestern Piano Competition and the Cincinnati Chamber Music Competition.
He has performed throughout the United States, Italy, Germany and Switzerland as both a soloist and with his wife, cellist Rebeccah Parker Downs. He has also collaborated with members of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra and Windsor Symphony Orchestra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.