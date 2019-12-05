HASTINGS — The Hastings College Department of Visual Arts is hosting visiting glass artist Eoin Breadon, associate professor of glass/sculpture, department chair and glass program director at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls from Thursday through Sunday at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center.
Breadon will demonstrate hot sculpting and glassblowing during the day in the JDAC glass studio and work with students during their classes to give them the opportunity to make their own sculptures.
He will give a lecture about his career at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 5) in the lower level of the Wilson Center, 814 N. Turner Ave. There is no admission charge and it is open to the public.
A public demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the art center, 700 E. 12th St.
With experience coming from glass studios in Ireland, Australia and the United States, Breadon’s works are largely inspired by the cultures he has resided within.
“As a creator, I balance classical usage of material with an artistic license that stays true to the essence of traditional, cultural transmission,” Breadon said.
Breadon received his MFA in glass from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2004. His art is shown and collected internationally by galleries and museums.
From 2004 to 2009 Breadon served as a member of the sculpture and glass faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Art and currently is an associate professor of glass/sculpture and department chair at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
GILT plans auditions for winter show
The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its winter show, “The Kitchen Witches,” on Dec. 14 and 16.
Audition times are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at College Park (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side, door 3).
In this comedy by Caroline Smith, Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on at TV show called “The Kitchen Witches,” the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV producer son, Stephen, tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s, it’s a losing battle and the show becomes a ratings smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer.
The cast includes two females ages 45 to 65, one male age 25 to 40, and one male or female late teen to 20s. Directors can be flexible with the ages of cast members. Rehearsals will be three nights a week, with more nights added closer to performance dates.
Backstage help is also needed. If interested, stop by auditions or contact the directors or producer.
Production dates are Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 14-16.
Directors are Coree Sattley and Steven Gobel; Jeannee Fossberg is the show’s producer.
For more information, call Sattley at (308) 379-5971, Gobel at (308) 380-1390, or Fossbert at (308) 379-2015.
Piano/violin duo to perform Dec. 13 at Marquette church
MARQUETTE — Central Nebraska’s own Kevin and Heidi Cheng will present a piano and violin Christmas concert at the Mamre Evangelical Free Church of rural Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Christmas cookies will be served after the concert.
Kevin hails from Taiwan, but came to America so he could study music and ended up staying. He has played as guest pianist with several Nebraska orchestras, as well as assembling three orchestras of his own to perform with.
Heidi was born and raised in Kearney. A trained occupational therapist, she studied violin privately, and served as the principle second violinist for the Kearney Area Symphony Orchestra.
Together, Kevin and Heidi give almost daily performances from Western Nebraska to Iowa and from South Dakota to Kansas, playing in churches, retirement homes, concert halls, schools, on TV, and anywhere else people would like to hear them.
The concert will feature Christmas and classical music; a freewill offering will be accepted.
Mamre Church is located two miles south of the Platte River on Highway 14, then 2-1/2 miles east on 25 Road.
Kearney library to host concert
KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library will host a “foot-stomping, hand-clapping” concert for the entire family when Crabgrass takes the stage at 7 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 5) at 2020 First Ave.
Crabgrass, a lively trio from Lincoln, performs traditional bluegrass and country western music, including the songs of Woody Guthrie, John Denver, Patsy Cline and more! Each tune is rich in arrangement and this group has years of performing experience. This program is free and open to the public of all ages.
For more information, call (308) 233-3283.
