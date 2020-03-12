The Irish Cultural Academy brings together some of its best exponents of Irish traditional music, song and dance each year as The Young Irelanders.
Traditional Irish music, song and dance runs through their veins. Although still in their 20s and 30s, they are world and Irish national champions in their disciplines. Some also hold master’s degrees in music.
The troupe will perform in the Grand Island Senior High auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, as part of the Grand Island Concert Association’s 2019-20 season.
Following their current four-month tour of North America, The Young Irelanders will undertake a two-month tour of China followed by several dates across Europe.
Members of the Irish Cultural Academy have performed across six continents and for many heads of state. They have performed at Beijing Opera House, Sydney Opera House, the Kremlin State Palace in Moscow, the U.S. Capitol, the Kennedy and Lincoln centers and many other internationally recognized venues.
The final association concert of the season will be Presidio and All that Brass set for Saturday, May 2.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend Grand Island concerts may do so for a small fee. According to the agreement, Grand Island members may attend area concerts as well.
For non-members, single-performance tickets will be $30 at the door. Students 18 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, call Duane Coates at (308) 383-5097 or Kathy Aufdemberge at (308) 382-5506.
Family Game Night set for Saturday at Stuhr
It’s game time at Stuhr Museum as “Family Game Night” event returns on Saturday, March 14.
Family Game Night, open from 6 to 9 p.m., is a laid-back evening of play featuring dozens of different historic and modern games. Whether you’re a card player, a board game nut or a chess champion, this event will have a game for you to try and enjoy.
In addition to modern games brought in by staff and volunteers, Stuhr will feature a number of historic games that have stood the test of time, including games from the 1890s that are still fun to play today.
The event will also feature snacks for purchase, and staff to show you the rules for each game and get you started on playing. Join us for this fun evening where you can bounce around from game to game or have fun playing a few games.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members.
For more information, contact the museum at (308) 385-5316.
UNK Theatre’s ‘Marat/Sade’ takes the stage this weekend
KEARNEY — The University Theatre at Kearney presents “Marat/Sade” through Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 12-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Miriam Drake Theatre.
Fully titled “The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade,” “Marat/Sade” is a provocative depiction of class struggle and human suffering that takes audiences to the Asylum of Charenton in 1808. There, the Marquis de Sade directs a cast of his fellow inmates in a dramatic re-creation of the assassination of the French revolutionary, Jean-Paul Marat.
Area students who are part of the cast include Logan Giddings of Gibbon (Herald), Bryce Emde of Grand Island (Patient) and Sophia Schroeder of Ravenna (Sister).
The show is recommended for mature audiences.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty/staff; $7 per person for groups of 10 or more, and free for UNK students with a valid ID. For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at (308) 865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
Rowe Sanctuary to host book signing
GIBBON- The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will host a book signing of “Flying Free” by Jude and Steve Martindale from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14.
The Martindales have combined their skills to publish a book — which is part biology, poetry, imagination and art — about cranes. The book is focused on strengthening the bonds with nature.
The event will start with a brief presentation from Steve Martindale at 11 a.m. to talk about cranes, read excerpts from the book, explain the symbolism in some of the art pieces and describe the process that goes into creating art.
Following the presentation, the Martindales will be available for a meet and greet as well as for signing books.
“It’s an event that combines art with our love of Sandhill Cranes,” Bill Taddicken, center director at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, said in a press release. “I encourage everyone to attend and experience the true talents of Jude and Steve.”
The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Registration is not required.
Books will be available to purchase for $20 each.
For more information, visit rowe.audubon.org/events or call (308) 468-5282.
Program to feature ‘Sisters from the Outlaw Trail’
CENTRAL CITY — Merrick County Historical Museum will host a Humanities Nebraska program, “Sisters from the Outlaw Trail: History through Poetry & Music,” featuring Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
Broyhill and Orr grew up in the hills along Nebraska’s scenic and rugged Highway 12, Nebraska’s Outlaw Trail. Their rural experience and research are incorporated into original melody and narrative poetry to delight an audience of all ages in an educational and entertaining manner. Some of the colorful characters and situations brought to life are Doc Middleton, Kid Wade, An Outlaw’s Wife, Rustlers vs. Vigilantes, and not to be forgotten, The Law Enforcement.
The event, free and open to the public, will be at the Friends Meeting House, 403 B Ave., in Central City.
For more information, call Megan Sharp at (308) 624-3367, Nancy Johnson at (308) 940-0636, or Ruth Ferris at (308) 940-0636.
Telling the tales of Hans Christian Andersen
WOOD RIVER — Tales of Hans Christian Andersen will be brought to life through storyteller Lisa Kramme at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Wood River High School.
Kramme, an independent scholar from Fremont, comes to Wood River through Nebraska Humanities and the Saturday Friendship Gatherings, a part of Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Series.
Kramme will share stories of the Danish author. Listeners will also learn about the life of Andersen, including his early struggles and later successes.
This program is open to the public and free, thanks to the Wood River Community Foundation/Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift and Humanities Nebraska, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities; the Nebraska State Legislature; and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. A free-will offering will be accepted to help make future programs possible.
A casual gathering, patrons are invited to come early for coffee, snacks and conversation prior to the program.
For more information, call (308) 583-2606.
Central Catholic to host Karnival Kapers on March 22
Grand Island Central Catholic will host Karnival Kapers, its annual fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the school.
This is the 51st year for the event, which will include dinner (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $9 for adults, $7 for elementary students and senior citizens, free for children 4 and younger); games, baked goods, raffle items and more.
Basket raffles, with baskets valued at $150 or more, are donated by area businesses. If any business still wants to donate items, please get them to the school by March 15.
Proceeds are used to assist the Fine Arts Guild, the Athletic Booster Club, the Student Scholarship program, the Student Council, and the Development Foundation. To donate items or for more information, call the school office at (308) 384-2440, or Peg Harders at (308) 379-2802.
Hastings College to host Lou-Platte art conference, competition
HASTINGS — Hastings College will host the annual Lou-Platte Art Conference and Art Competition starting the afternoon of Monday, March 16, and running through Saturday, March 21, in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 East 12th St.
Students from 10 schools will submit about 250 pieces of art and have the opportunity to attend workshops.
Pieces submitted as part of the competition will be on exhibition in a JDAC gallery from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday). This exhibit is free and open to the public.
Participating schools include: Arcadia, Central City, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Loup City, Ord, Ravenna, St. Paul and Wood River.
Workshops for participating students will be offered at the Gray Center, and will feature guest clinicians Carl Duda of Grand Island and Megan Danner of Lincoln.
An awards ceremony for the competition is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave. The ceremony is open to the public.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Celtic guitarist
KEARNEY — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Kearney Public Library.
Barlow’s repertoire of haunting airs, lively jigs and spirited reels will take you away from Nebraska to the forests of Ireland, the castles of Scotland and beyond. He is a virtuoso musician and a world-class storyteller. His repertoire is composed of a synthesis of traditional music from the British Isles and his own original Celtic-inspired compositions.
Barlow’s music transports the listener across time and space on an imaginary journey to a rustic Irish fishing village or the misty Scottish Highlands or an enchanted English forest. In concert, Barlow brings the songs alive by sharing the history, legend and humor behind the music.
His expressive arrangements have been described as “music to soothe the soul, warm the heart, and lift the spirit.” Toe-tapping and sing-alongs are guaranteed. Step-dancing is optional. Light refreshments will follow the performance.
There is no admission charge.
For more information, contact the library, 2020 First Ave., at (308) 233-3214, or check online at www.cityofkearney.org
Coming up at UNK …
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host several musical events over the next few weeks.
All performances will be in the Fine Arts Recital Hall; there is no admission charge.
The schedule includes:
— UNK Chamber Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16
— Kearney Area Percussion Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18
— UNK New Music Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10
— Concert-on-the-Platte, featuring the Frahm-Lewis Trio, Amanda Wilton and Alison Gaines, 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 13
— UNK Symphonic Band/Wind Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16
For more information, call 308) 865-8618.
Larkspur Concerts presents The Wildwoods
HASTINGS — The Wildwoods, an acoustic music group from Lincoln, are set to perform Friday, March 20, at the Lark in Hastings.
Show time is 7:30 p.m., at 809 W. Second St.
Andrew Stellman, editor of Hear Nebraska magazine, says this about the group: “The young songwriting tandem of Chloe and Noah Gose harmonize like something out of the Depression Era, fitted with a certain weight yet warmly and triumphantly capable of lifting hearts regardless.”
The Wildwoods’ songwriters Noah Gose (vocals, guitar, harmonica, piano) and Chloe Gose (vocals, violin, mandolin, guitar) discovered their shared love of music shortly after they fell in love back in 2012. They are joined by bandmates Andrew Vaggalis (bass), Noah Pinkman (guitar), Nate Morris (drums), Michele Bartos (cello), and Jack Rodenburg (piano).
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available online at thelarkdowntown.com
For more information about the group, email Chloe Gose at thewildwoodsband@gmail.com
Lettermen plan two concerts in Kearney
KEARNEY — Known for hits including “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” The Lettermen are bringing their non-stop harmony to the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney for two shows on Tuesday, March 24.
Showtimes are 2 and 7 p.m. The Merryman is located at 225 W. 22nd St.
Other Lettermen hits include “Goin’ Out of My Head” and “When I Fall in Love.”
Tickets start at $37; for more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at (308) 698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.
The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
Hastings College reschedules MLK Day speaker
HASTINGS — Preston Love Jr. is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Monday, March 23, in French Memorial Chapel at Hastings College.
Love was originally to be a Martin Luther King Jr. Day speaker in January, but the event was rescheduled due to weather.
Author of the book “Economic Cataracts, a Chronicle of Efforts to Remove the Obstacles of Urban Community Engagement and Economic Inclusion,” Love will share wisdom derived from his life experiences, and his crusade and community activism for economic inclusion.
Love is the founder and director of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement in Omaha, a program designed to increase voter registration and turnout. The Black Votes Matter Institute also leads the Face to Face with Black History Tour as a response to the lack of knowledge of black history and the Civil Rights movement. This tour takes youth and adults on intensive and focused learning experiences to seven cities in six days.
Love received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he played football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He then earned a master’s degree from Bellevue University in Omaha. His career included working as a marketing executive for IBM, opening Atlanta’s first retail computer store and running Jesse Jackson’s presidential candidacy in 1984. Love has written books, a one-man play and serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Omaha.
Love has received many awards, including being inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, receiving a Commendation for Excellence from the Nebraska Secretary of State for an Omaha Star Newspaper column, receiving the Distinguished Citizen Award by the West Point Society of Nebraska and Western Iowa and receiving the NAACP President’s Award.
Books written by Love will be for sale following his talk.
Flatwater Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ opens March 18 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — A timeless drama about star-crossed lovers is given a strikingly contemporary look and sound in Flatwater Shakespeare Company’s new production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” set to open Wednesday, March 18, in Lincoln.
Show times are 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, March 18-22 and March 25-25 at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
Highlights of the show include director Summer Lukasiewicz’s adaption of the practices of Shakespeare’s own company to today’s theatrical styles, with all actors assuming a variety of roles. In addition, singer-songwriter Andrea von Kampen has composed and recorded five songs, along with instrumental music, which will be heard during the production.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students; check online at flatwatershakespearecompany.org for tickets and more information.
Flatwater Shakespeare is a not-for-profit theatre company, dedicated to the principle that “Shakespeare Is for Everyone.” Along with providing innovative educational programs, the company brings to audiences the richness of the works of William Shakespeare as they should be experienced: played out by a dynamic ensemble of performers on stage.
This weekend at the Grand …
“Dolittle” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger.
For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
