Stuhr Museum’s popular “Back to School in Railroad Town” event returns this weekend at the one-room Peters School. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
School is the focus of the day, with teachers in the Peters School teaching children (and adults) what life was like for students in the 1890s. From etiquette to subjects to recess, it’s a day full of learning and fun. Students can partake in a variety of activities inside the school, play games outside like stilt-walking and hoops and sticks, and explore life in Railroad Town.
In addition, the summer exhibit, “Pioneer Medicine: Physicians on the Platte,” will be on display in the Stuhr Building.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for Stuhr Museum members. For more information, call (308) 385-5316.
Fun Fly planned in Aurora
AURORA — The Aurora RC Flyers will host a fun fly on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The group’s field is located along Highway 14 a mile north of the junction of Highways 34 and 14 (on the east side of the road just south of the airport).
Landing fee for pilots is $20 and includes lunch. There is no charge for spectators to come and watch; lunch will be available for $5.
For more information, call Jay Groelz at (402) 886-2279.
Pawnee author to speak in Dannebrog
DANNEBROG — Although the physical location of the Pawnee Arts Center took a beating during the March floods, Dannebrog resident Roger Welsch says the center’s spirit lives on.
In a Facebook post Welsch wrote: “In a hopefully-not-last-gasp effort, the recumbent but not yet comatose Pawnee Arts Center is sponsoring another program in its long, successful lecture series.”
That program will feature Pawnee author and attorney Walter “Bunky” EchoHawk, who will speak about his latest book, “Sea of Grass,” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in Columbia Hall. “Sea of Grass” offers a unique look at the history of the influential EchoHawk family.
The program will also feature few pieces of Lakota beadwork and painted leather items, created by Native artists, for sale.
Wessels Living History Farm to host summer fair.
YORK — Wessels Living History Farm will host its 13th annual Tractor, Engine and Auto Show as part of its Summer Fair set for Saturday, Aug. 10.
The grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will also include parades, games, entertainment, swap meet, food, vendors and more.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for students; pre-K kids admitted free.
The farm is located a mile south of the I-80 interchange at York on Highway 81. For more information, call (402) 710-0682.
Indian School celebration, reunion Saturday
GENOA — The Genoa U.S. Indian School will host its 30th annual celebration and reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10.
All activities will be at the school and the nearby St. Rose of Lima Community Center, and start at 9 a.m. with Native American arts and crafts, speakers, an Indian taco lunch, tours of the school and an ice cream social.
There is no admission charge for any of the tours or programs, but there is a charge for food.
For more information, call (402) 993-6636 or (402) 993-6055.
Joe Diffie to perform at Seward County Fair
SEWARD — Country star Joe Diffie will headline a concert at the Seward County Fair on Friday, Aug. 9.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the Dylan Bloom Band taking the stage at 8. Diffie will perform at 9.
Grammy winner Diffie is a 25-year member of the Grand Ole Opry and is known for numerous hits including “Bigger Than the Beatles,” “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “If You Want Me To,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “So Help Me Girl” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).” He has released 13 studio albums and charted 38 singles.
Tickets are $20 (plus fees) and are available at etix.com.
The Seward County Fair opens today (Thursday) and runs through Sunday. For a complete schedule of events, check online at sewardcountyfair.com.
Up with People coming to Grand Island!
The multinational cast of Up with People is headed to Grand Island later this month with a show scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Grand Island Senior High.
While in town from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2, the Up with People cast will spend time participating in service projects and live with local host families.
Best known for their high-energy, upbeat, family-friendly entertainment, the cast of 100 participants representing 20 countries will visit dozens of communities throughout the United States, Europe and Mexico on their five-month world tour. For more than 50 years, the casts of Up with People have toured the globe performing for millions, including an unprecedented four Super Bowl halftime shows.
“Our newest production, Live On Tour, is designed to share our vision of a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world.” said Senior Vice President Eric Lentz. “The show features entertaining pop medleys, international dances, and original UWP songs that will inspire people to make a positive difference in their communities.”
General admission tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $10 for students; VIP packages (includes reception and reserved seating) are $50. For tickets or more information, check online at www.upwithpeople.org
‘Get the Led Out’ at the Merryman
KEARNEY — From the epic and bombastic, to the folksy and mystical, Get The Led Out has captured the essence of Led Zeppelin music and brought it to the concert stage.
This Philadelphia-based group, consisting of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, will take the stage on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $32 to $43; call the box office at (308) 698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com
GILT plans auditions for fall show
The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its first show of the 2019-20 season starting Monday, Aug. 19
Auditions for “The Battle of Shallowford” are planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20, at College Park (use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building; door 3).
This comedy is set on a quiet Sunday night in October 1938 at Burton Mock’s general store in Shallowford, N.C. The rest of the world is on the brink of war, but Shallowford folks are only interested in local gossip, until they turn on he radio and learn the Martians have invaded — it is the night of Orson Welles’ historical “War of the Worlds” radio drama. They fall hook, line and sinker for the broadcast and run out to defend themselves from the impending Martian invasion.
Eight men ages 16 to 75 and one woman age 16 to 20 are needed. Rehearsals will be three nights a week, with more nights added closer to performance dates. Production dates are Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-20.
If interested, stop by auditions or contact the director or producer.
For more information, call Ron Jelinek, director, at (308) 379-2907 or email ceadcre8tor@gmail.com; or call Jeannee Fossberg, producer, at (308) 379-2015.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Yesterday” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie.
After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
