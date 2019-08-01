“This and That,” featuring new works by Sean and Rachel Cloran of Farwell, will be on display through August at the Studio K Art Gallery.
This will be the Clorans’ second show at Studio K. Since their first show in March 2017 they continue to work on art projects in their free time between their jobs and the arrival of their first child, Connor, in July 2018.
The duo will have a bit of “this and that” including some oil paintings; watercolor paintings; ink drawings; pencil drawings and batiks, a technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to cloth with a variety of subject matter including animals, portraits and abstracts on display.
An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Wine and light refreshments will be served and the artists will be on hand to discuss and answer questions about their works.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
Grand Theatre hosts annual car show
The Grand Theatre’s annual car show is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday along Third Street near the theater in downtown Grand Island.
The event will showcase a wide variety of classic and custom automobiles. Trophies will be awarded in several categories.
Register the day of the show or pre-register by contacting Craig Hand at Howard’s Jewelry, (308) 381-1225. Two movie passes will be included with each registered automobile. Passes can be used at any regular movie for one year.
Live music will be provided by BD and the Boys.
Show parking begins at 3:00 pm. Admission to the car show is free,
Also, “Aladdin” will be held over this weekend. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom. Rated PG.
Admission to the movie is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
