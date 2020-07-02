Artists Janice London and Courtney Bulin-Elznic will display examples of their works at the Studio K Art Gallery in Railside.
An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.
For London it was her paleontologist and gemologist husband who introduced her to rock cutting which she enhanced with metal smithing. She says she likes to keep most of her pieces “very simple to let the stones speak for themselves.” She feels that often too much intricate work has gone around the stone and that the stone is secondary. She strives to assure her work features the beauty of the stones.
The Old West has always intrigued Bulin-Elznic, who says, “In the male-dominated world of Western films, art and novels, the protagonist is a handsome sharpshooter with grit and a flair for winning the ladies over. But why is it always a man? Why can’t there be a woman who’s just as formidable?”
Using acrylic and oil paintings, as well as pencil drawings, she has created an unnamed female gunslinger and bounty hunter, a woman with just as much grit and gunmanship as her male rivals and someone that other women and young girls can be empowered in through her strength and independence.
London and Bulin-Elznic’s work will remain on display through July.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.
Merryman reschedules many performances
KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney has rescheduled several performances that were canceled this spring due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The new schedule includes:
— The Letterman (originally planned for June 17), 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. Enjoy an evening of non-stop harmony of their hits including “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” Goin’ Out Of My Head,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and “When I Fall In Love.” Tickets start at $35.
— Stunt Dogs (originally scheduled for April 22), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. This new show features dogs that have been rescued from pounds and shelters and includes lighting effects, visual props and costumes, crowd participation, unique stunts and tricks, challenges, doggy dancing, freestyle flying disc, and features Chris Perondi’s famous Stunt Dog Triathlon! Tickets are $10 for students and $12 for adults.
— Bar J Wranglers (originally planned for May 8), 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. The Bar J Wranglers, world-famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will entertain the entire family with western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories and jokes and stories that will have you laughing in the aisles, and an evening of inspiration that will continue to lift your spirits long after the show. Tickets are $25 All currently issued tickets are valid for the rescheduled date and patrons do not need to contact the Merryman ticket office.
— Classic Nashville Road Show, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Take a walk down a “country” memory lane with classic hits. Jason Petty and Katie Deal celebrate the songs made famous by Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Merle Haggard and many more. Tickets start at $30.
For tickets, call the box office at 308-698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.
The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.
Humanities Nebraska launches ‘Dear Stranger’ to connect Nebraskans via letter writing
Humanities Nebraska has introduced a new letter-exchange program called “Dear Stranger.”
Originally conceived by Oregon Humanities, “Dear Stranger” will connect people from all over the state by inviting Nebraskans to write a letter to someone they’ve never met.
“In this time of pandemic, our goal with ‘Dear Stranger’ is to offer Nebraskans of different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs an opportunity to connect and share their thoughts and stories,” said Chris Sommerich, HN executive director.
The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter and make a new connection. Humanities
Nebraska staff and volunteers will match each letter received with a counterpart from a different part of the state. After the first anonymous exchange, each pair of letter writers is free to share contact information to continue the conversation.
For letter writers who are interested, HN has offered the following prompt for the first round of letters, which must be postmarked by July 31: When you look back at your life in 2020, what stories do you think you will tell about this time and what you learned about yourself?
Letters can be as short or long as a writer likes and can take any form that will fit in a first-class envelope. Writers are free to include drawings, recipes, newspaper clippings, etc., as they see fit.
Participants should send their letters to Humanities Nebraska along with a signed participation form, which is available at humanitiesnebraska.org. Letters should be addressed to Dear Stranger, c/o Humanities Nebraska, 215 Centennial Mall South Suite 330, Lincoln, NE, 68508.
Questions about Dear Stranger should be sent to dearstranger@humanitiesnebraska.org. More details about the project can be found at humanitiesnebraska.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.