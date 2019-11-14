WOOD RIVER — Noted Nebraska native singer/songwriter Jim Salestrom is headed to Wood River for a show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center.
As a special treat for the audience, Salestrom’s son, James, will be part of the show.
Salestrom is back to present a traditional show of beloved songs and his own pieces. Born in Omaha, he attended a musical pre-school at age 4, received his first guitar for his 7th birthday, and put a rock ‘n’ roll band together when he was in the fourth grade. He also played piano and trombone through his school years.
“From the time I was a toddler, I knew that I wanted to be a musician,” he said, “and I feel blessed to have been able to make music my life’s work.”
Salestrom is an Emmy Award-winning songwriter, a gifted guitarist and a seasoned performer who has been writing and recording music since he was 13.
He has recorded and performed with such artists as John Denver, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. He has appeared on national TV and award shows, and has performed for four U.S. presidents and in 31 foreign countries.
The Celebrate Wood River performing Arts and Entertainment Series is made possible by the Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift, the Wood River Foundation, and the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. The concert is free to the public, but a free offering is encouraged in order continue this series into the future.
For more information, contact Georgene Smidt at (308) 583-2606 or Vince Boudreau at (308) 583-2961.
Talbott Brothers headed to Albion
ALBION — The folk-rock duo The Talbott Brothers are set to perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.
The Talbott Brothers have earned a large and growing following for their songs consisting of down-to-earth messages that prove to be prevalent in today’s world. Originally from Imperial, they now call Portland, Ore., home. Billboard defines their music as “captivating with haunting brotherly harmonies.”
“Ghost Talker” is the second full-length studio album from the sibling duo. Lead single, “Run No More” forces a look at the past while offering a guitar solo that feels like a rally cry.
“We tried running for a long time but it doesn’t do a heart any good,” they say. “Sometimes in a wake-up call you realize what’s most important to you. ‘Run No More’ is about when your legs give out and you gotta turn around and fight.”
Sponsored by the Albion Area Arts Council, admission for nonmembers is $15 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, call Paul and Lori Hosford at (402) 395-6727.
Enjoy Korean culture, cuisine Sunday on UNK campus
KEARNEY — The Korean Student Association at Kearney will host its ninth annual Korean Festival at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
The event, which is free and open to the public, features a variety of Korean cultural performances and activities, including taekwondo, percussion music (samulnori), Korean fan dance (Buchaechum), contemporary K-pop music and dancing and Korean-themed quizzes and raffles.
Attendees can also enjoy a meal of Korean barbecue beef (bulgogi), soy sauce eggs, stirred sausage and vegetables, potato beef soup, rice and a traditional dessert pancake (hotteok).
“This event is a great chance to learn about and enjoy the Korean culture,” said Jeong Hoon Choi, an associate professor in UNK’s Department of Management and adviser for the Korean Student Association, which has 17 members.
About 40 students are involved with Sunday’s event, which kicks off International Education Week at UNK. Forty-three students from South Korea currently attend UNK.
“I think it’s important to share our culture in Kearney,” said Yu Jin Oh, president of the Korean Student Association. “Hopefully people will come to the Korean Festival, enjoy our performances and make memories together.”
MONA program to focus on ‘Christmas in Wartime’
KEARNEY — The holiday season during wartime has weathered many changes as a direct result of the pressures of war.
“Christmas in Wartime,” presented by David Wells, explores how Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions have evolved through the American Revolutionary War, American Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, into the familiar rituals we know today.
The Collection Connection program is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.
Wells, an independent historian, attended Northeast Community College, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and University of Nebraska–Omaha. He has completed extensive research on Nebraska’s connection with the American Civil War and the Nebraska Department of the Grand Army of the Republic. His work on soldiers monuments and memorials in Nebraska was given a Certificate of Commendation by the American Association for State and Local History in 1997, and he has been a member of the board of directors of the Civil War Veterans Museum in Nebraska City since 1993.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
MONA celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. The museum collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Joker” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. Rated R.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.