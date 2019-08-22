BURWELL — This will be a weekend full of “Rustlers and Renegades: Outlaws vs. the U.S. Army Out West” as Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park hosts a living history re-enactment event,
This weekend will be centered around Doc Middleton and the Pony Boys Gang seeking to free their imprisoned leader. A “jail break” is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Surgeon, Blacksmith, Laundress, soldiers and civilians will be actively portraying period activities throughout event.
The cannon will be fired at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs and lunch. In addition to the re-enactment activities, the park will also offer those attending the opportunity to make hand-dipped candles and handkerchief dolls in the Laundress Quarters and enjoy free root beer and peanuts.
Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for kids 3-12. A Nebraska park permit is also required. Daily permits are $6 for cars with Nebraska license plates or $8 for cars registered out of state. Permits are available in the park office.
Fort Hartsuff is located about 10 miles south of Burwell at 82034 Fort Ave. For more information, call (308) 346-4715.
Arcadia to host Fall Festival over Labor Day weekend
ARCADIA — The Valley County community of Arcadia will host its annual Fall Festival over Labor Day weekend.
Activities start Saturday, Aug. 31, with a fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, bake sale, pinochle tournament, quilt show, barbecue contest, ranch rodeo, music from Red Eye and more. Arcadia High School will also induct new members into its Hall of Fame.
Sunday opens with a pancake feed and community worship, followed by kids games, a demolition derby and music from Modern Kowboy. The quilt show will also be open.
Monday’s schedule features a parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by the crowning of Miss Fall Festival, a barbecue dinner, junior rodeo, raffles and more.
The event is sponsored by Arcadia Legion Post #251. For more information, contact Bruce Ohme at (308) 202-0222, or Amber Veskerna at (308) 202-0102 or (308) 202-0239.
Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at Lied Center
LINCOLN — The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will take the stage at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Monday, Sept. 30.
Show time is 7:30 p.m.
This show replaces the previously scheduled “In the Mood,” which has canceled its fall tour. That Lied show was scheduled for Oct. 6. Tickets for “In the Mood” will be honored at the new Sept. 30 performance.
The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and ’40s. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theaters, hotels and dance pavilions built and sustained the momentum of popularity.
Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, the band plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.
Tickets start at $29 for adults and $14.50 for youth. Call the box office at (402) 472-4747 or order online at LiedCenter.org,
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.