HASTINGS — The Boxcar Youth Theatre Company will present its summer production, “Rockin’ Robin Hood,” this weekend in Hastings.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Adams Central High School., 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.
The cast includes students entering third through eighth grade this fall.
“Rockin’ Robin Hood” is a musical version of the popular tale of the outlaw who steals from the rich to give to the poor. In this telling of the classic tale, there is a lot of action, including chases and an archery tournament, plus lots of rockin’ musical numbers.
Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for students, and will be available at the door or online at BoxcarYouthTheatreCompany.org.
For more information, contact Jennifer Kalvelage, BYTC board president, at (402) 984-4612 or boxcaryouththeatre@gmail.com. Information also is available on Facebook or at BoxcarYouthTheatreCompany.org.
Grand hosts free movie matinée
The Grand Theatre will host a free matinée showing of the 1982 classic, “The Dark Crystal,” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Jen (Stephen Garlick), raised by the noble race called the Mystics, has been told that he is the last survivor of his own race, the Gelflings. He sets out to try to find a shard of the dark crystal, a powerful gem that once provided balance to the universe.
After the crystal was broken, the evil Skeksis used sinister means to gain control. Jen believes that he can repair the dark crystal and bring peace back to the world, if he can only find the remaining shard. Rated PG.
The matinée is sponsored by Grand Island Comic Con.
Also this weekend, “Aladdin” will be showing at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie.
As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom; rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call the theater, 316 W. Third St., at (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Sunday movie ties into Heritage Park exhibit
HENDERSON — Scheduled in conjunction with “Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War,” a traveling exhibit at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park this summer, the 1956 classic film “Friendly Persuasion” will be shown Sunday night in Henderson.
Show time is 6:30 p.m. in the Heartland Community Schools theater. Heritage Park committee members will serve as hosts.
Based on a novel by Jessamyn West, “Friendly Persuasion” stars Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire and tells the story of a peace-minded Quaker family living their simple lives in Southern Indiana during the early days of the Civil War. Their pacifist beliefs and everyday lives are tested when Confederates draw near.
This film became a footnote to world history in the 1980s when President Ronald Reagan gave this film to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. President Reagan suggested he view the film as a way to find an alternative to war and resolve differences between people.
Interlaced with humor and thought-provoking moments, this award-winning movie is for audiences of all ages. There is no admission charge, but donations are always welcome.
The display at Heritage Park will be open through mid-September.
Art in the Park planned in Hastings
HASTINGS — The Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau will host Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Libs Park in Hastings.
More than 50 artisans will displaying their works including yard and home decor, metal sculptures, photography, variety of painting styles, stained glass, crochet items, wood carvings, door art, ceramics, pottery, macramé items, jewelry, soaps, wood items, blown glass, hand-crafted items, handmade glass marbles, pine needle baskets and more.
The Hastings Community Arts Council will have a section of the sidewalk blocked off where children can show their creativity and draw with sidewalk chalk. The Adams Central National Art Honor Society students will provide face painting.
Food trucks will be open for business.
There is no admission charge.
World War II bombers to visit Lincoln airport
LINCOLN — The iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber “Fifi,” along with several other military aircraft, will be at the Lincoln Municipal Airport next week.
“Fifi” is expected to arrive about noon Monday. Additional aircraft, including a B-24 Liberator, “Diamond Lil,” a P-51 Mustang, a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman, will also arrive that afternoon.
Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides in the aircraft, and tour the B-29 cockpit when the aircraft is not flying.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the planes will be on display for public viewing and touring at the Silverhawk Aviation FBO ramp at the airport. The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Supporting aircraft will be offering rides all five days. The B-29 flies at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.
Access to the ramp is $15 for adults and $8 for youth age 10 through 17. Children under age 9 are admitted free. The cost of rides ranges from $85 to $1,995 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.
The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year.
To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force, please visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.
CCC movie class focuses on ‘Capricorn One’
“Capricorn One” will be the featured movie in the “Beyond the Screen” series at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Central Community College-Grand Island.
This 1978 thriller focuses three astronauts who are about to launch into space on the first mission to Mars. But when a mechanical failure surfaces that would kill them, NASA scrubs the mission. To prevent a public outcry, the agency launches the unmanned capsule anyway and forces the astronauts to film fake mission footage in a studio. The conspiracy is compromised, however, when an inquisitive journalist discovers inconsistencies and begins to investigate.
The “Beyond the Screen” series is offered free of charge and is open to people who enjoy watching and discussing movies. The movie will be followed by a discussion with CCC English instructor Jim Kosmicki serving as moderator.
Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at (308) 398-7445; toll-free (877) 222-0780, ext. 7445; or by email at elsgi@cccneb.edu.
