“Prairies and Playgrounds” featuring new works by Kristine Allphin and Michael J. Marx will be on display throughout October at the Studio K Art Gallery.
An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 112 W. Third St. Wine and light refreshments will be served.
Allphin’s education and experience in illustration and composition bring an original style, sensitivity and craftsmanship to her work. She has won numerous awards and exhibitions including Nebraska Arts Council, Longwell Museum, Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art and the Museum of Nebraska Art, She was featured in the April 2016 issue of Art and Architecture Magazine as an emerging artist to watch.
Her work has been purchased for use on Hollywood movie sets, corporations, hospitals and private collectors as far away as Canada and Sri Lanka.
She and her family reside in the Hastings where she finds “inspiration in the always changing seasons, native grasses and vast prairie landscapes.”
Marx says he has been a sculptor and artist as long as he can remember. His childhood gifts were art supplies as often as they were toys or books. He was born in Massachusetts in 1969 and lived there for 18 years, before becoming a born-again Californian in 1987. He currently resides and works in Alameda, Calif., where he has lived since 2000. In the beginning, he sculpted a polymer clay, and honed his ability to transform his visions into 3-D images.
In 2000, he took his first “precious metal clay” class and was hooked. PMC’s affinity for texture, flexibility of form and choices of finishing techniques make it ideal for him as an artist. The combinations of fine detail, high texture and varied forms are not easily achieved using traditional methods of casting and fabrication. While his main focus is making wearable sculpture, he also works in mixed-media.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
Doniphan fall festival set for Saturday
DONIPHAN —The Doniphan Cedarview Cemetery Association will host its 84th annual Fall Festival on Saturday with the theme “Celebrate Doniphan’s 140th Birthday!”
Events begin at 11 a.m. with a dinner in the west school gym that includes chicken, ham, homemade pies and “a lot of good home cookin’.” The cost of the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12; children 5 and younger eat for free.
The parade will start at 2:30 p.m. with parade marshals Eldon and Peg Kroeger, area marching bands, floats, and crowning of the queen. Following the parade there will be more fun for all ages, including a cakewalk, mini-tractor pull, stick horse races, turtle races, kiddie carnival, bingo, and many other activities.
A hamburger stand will open immediately after the parade in the west gym and run into the evening. The menu will include hamburgers, homemade potato salad and homemade pies.
Evening events start at 6 p.m., also in the west gym. The queen and her court will be presented and prize-winning decorated cakes will be auctioned. The Doniphan-Trumbull cheerleaders and dance team will entertain throughout the evening program. Winners of the handmade quilt and other prizes will be announced.
Proceeds are used to support the care and upkeep of the Cedarview Cemetery, located northwest of Doniphan.
Piano/violin concert set for Sunday at St. Stephen’s
Pianist Kevin Cheng and violinist Heidi Cheng will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 422 W. Second St.
The concert will feature sacred, popular, classical and bluegrass gospel music, with a little bit of John Denver thrown into the mix. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Kevin Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan. As a sophomore, he attended Nebraska Christian School in Central City. He later studied music at the University of Nebraska in Kearney. He has been a guest soloist of many symphonies and has worked with high school orchestras. He received an arts council grant to premier Mendelssohn Piano Concerto in A Minor in the United States.
Heidi Cheng was born and raised in Kearney. She was home-schooled and played violin in several Kearney music groups. She attended Central Community College to study occupational therapy, then worked in Kearney as a therapist and played in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra. She has also performed at the Masterworks Festival in Indiana.
The Chengs have a Facebook page and videos of them can be seen on YouTube.
Prairie Loft to host Harvestfest
HASTINGS — The Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning will host its 12th annual free Harvestfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature farm-based activities, games, art and pedal tractors. Hayrack rides and demonstrations will also be offered.
Food trucks, art vendors and a farmers market will be set up at the event, which will take place rain or shine.
Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, is located southwest of Hastings. For more information, call (402) 463-0565, email to info@prairieloft.org or check online at prairieloft.org.
Pumpkin festival planned for Sunday
ELYRIA — Pumpkin mania — not to mention free pumpkin pie — will be the order of the day for the 27th annual Pumpkin Festival coming up at the Elyria Community Hall on Sunday.
Visitors coming to the annual event will be treated to a free slice of the pumpkin pies made by local volunteers and can then take in an assortment of activities including a luncheon, craft vendors, games and kids activities, tractor display and more. Pumpkins, of course, will be offered for sale.
Activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UNK theater season opens with ‘She Kills Monsters’
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney theater department will open its 2019-20 season with “She Kills Monsters,” a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Miriam Drake Theatre.
“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
UNK student Mary Joyce Storm is directing the play.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors 55 and older, youth age 5 to 18 and members of the UNK faculty and staff; and free for UNK students with valid ID. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
To order tickets, call the box office at (308) 865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu
Minden theater group to present ‘James and the Giant Peach’
MINDEN — The Minden Community Players will present Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” over three weekends starting Oct. 11.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11-13, Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25-27 at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St. in Minden.
A musical for the entire family, the story features James, who is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree. There he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach … and launches a journey of enormous proportions.
Tickets are $18; call the box office at (308) 832-0588 or order online at MindenOperaHouse.com
It’s a ‘Nightmare on Main Street’
NORTH LOUP — Get ready for Halloween with a “Nightmare on Main Street,” an art show and competition hosted by the Main Street Gallery in North Loup.
Open to artists of all ages and skill level, the show is seeking “your creepiest, scariest, most frightening, mysterious, nightmarish and ghoulish artwork!”
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 15 and will be judged on Halloween night. Entry fee is $5 per individual art piece or four for $15 “if you’re feeling really creative.”
Monetary prizes and trophies will be presented to the winners. Visitors will also vote on a People’s Choice Award.
The gallery will host a Halloween costume party from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Those attending are asked to bring “spooky finger food” to share.
For more information, contact Betty Carlson at (308) 219-0382.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Overcomer” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Life changes overnight for Coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who’s pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
