Photographs from Rick Rasmussen and jewelry from Deb Brooks will be featured in a new show opening Friday at the Studio K Art Gallery.
A reception offering a chance to meet the artists is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.
Rasmussen is a nationally known photographer and has traveled all over the world photographing landscapes and wildlife. Brooks creates silver jewelry using nature as her inspiration. She uses leaves and natural stone in many of her pieces.
The new work from both artists will remain on display throughout September.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (308) 381-4001.
‘Warbirds Over the Platte’ starts Saturday
The Grand Island Modelers Association will host a radio-controlled aircraft event Saturday and Sunday at its airstrip west of Grand Island.
The Warbirds and Classics Over the Platte fly-in is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Husker Highway and Alda Road (just west of the Heartland Shooting Park).
All military models from World War I to the present day, including jets, are welcome to join the display and open flying event.
There is a $20 fee for participating pilots, but the show itself will be free and open to the public. There will be food vendors on site. Opening ceremonies are set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
In addition to the open flying, the aircraft will be on display for people to walk around for a closer look, and the owners/pilots will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, contact Steve Blayney at (308) 380-7439 or rcflyergi@gmail.com, or check the website at www.gimodelers.club/. The club also has a page on Facebook.
Grand to host ‘Mini Con’ on Saturday
The Grand Theatre will host “The Grand Mini Con” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the theater, 315 W. Third St.
The event will feature artists, podcasters and cosplayers; and a free showing of “The Goonies” at 7 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission charge for the event.
Also this weekend, the theater will show “The Art of Racing in the Rain” at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Sunday.
Denny Swift is a Formula One race car driver who understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate everyday life. Besides his career, Denny has three loves of his life — his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Program features historic buildings in Grand Island
‘Voices of the Past’ opens its new season with a look at historic buildings in Grand Island
Amos Anson will present “Restoration of Historic Grand Island Buildings” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St.
The program sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society will feature a PowerPoint presentation of before and after pictures of buildings. This will be followed by a walking tour of some of the restorations, including the Hedde Building.
Anson began this project about 10 years ago. His first building was the Tattered Book store, formerly Schwesers dress shop.
Among other projects were the Chocolate Bar, formerly the Picadilly Dinner Theater; Tower 217, formerly the Masonic Building; McKinney’s, formerly Ben’s Pharmacy; and the Hedde Building.
The program is free for members of the society with a $5 charge for nonmembers. Memberships will be sold that day for those wishing to join.
Please note the Chocolate Bar is not open for food service that day.
For more information, contact Annette Davis at (308) 226-2465.
Tales of trains set for Sunday in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — Why do trains fascinate us?
Was it the sesquicentennial celebration of Promontory Point in Utah this year? Was it seeing Big Boy 4014 pass through and make a stop on both east and west bound commemorative voyages this summer?
David Seay, a Humanities Nebraska speaker will present “Train Songs and Tales” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Friends Meeting House, 403 B Ave., in Central City.
The program, hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum, will feature a variety of railroad inspired songs (many will be favorites) and stories that peek into the past from many points of view. This upbeat excursion is accompanied by guitar, banjo, ukulele, harmonicas, whistles and a sing-along or two.
The funding for this program is provided by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. There is no admission charge.
For more information, call Megan Sharp at (308) 624-3367, or Nancy Johnson at (308) 390-0195.
Plainsman Museum to host ‘Fun on the Farm’
AURORA — Sunday will be the day to have “Fun on the Farm” when the Plainsman Museum hosts a special event.
Open from 1 to 4 p.m., this free family event will feature demonstrations, refreshments and fun!
Those attending can learn how to make butter, enjoy a ride on a corn wagon, watch silent movies, take part in schoolhouse games, eat ice cream and popcorn, and bid in a home goods auction offering pie, cakes, breads and jam. Demonstrations will include blacksmithing, quilting, Civil War medicine, pottery, honey extraction, Swedish Dalmalning painting and more.
The museum is located at 210 16th St., in Aurora. For more information, call (402) 694-6531 or check online at www.plainsmanmuseum.org
Polishfest set for Sunday in Ashton
ASHTON — Ashton’s annual Polishfest is set for Sunday at several sites around town.
In addition to traditional activities including a polka mass, buffet dinner, entertainment, storytime and more, this year’s event will include an educational talk from Elizabeth Gross, a teacher at Centura Public Schools.
Gross visited Poland as a participant in the 2019 Echoes and Reflections program. Beginning July 27, the program took her on a five-day journey through Holocaust memorial sites. The trip has left her still processing her experience, one she will share publicly for the first time on Sunday.
“While traditional food, music and fun is the focus of the event, each year an educational opportunity is part of the program,” said Sandi Mudloff, president of the Polish Heritage Center. “As we celebrate our Polish heritage, we also need to be aware that tragedy has been a part of our history. Poles, as a people, have endured in spite of regular invasions, partitions and even the genocide perpetrated by the Nazi regime.”
Gross will speak at 2:30 p.m. in St. Francis Church.
Other events on the schedule include: Memorial polka mass, featuring music from Myron Osentowski, 10:30 a.m., St. Francis Church; Polish buffet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Francis Hall ($12 for adults, $6 for children 6-11, free for children 5 and younger); Polish music and polka with Omaha’s Barry Boyce Orchestra, 1 to 4 p.m.; “Fun with the Polish Language and Song,” presented by Father Dave Rykwalder, accompanied by Tom Jodlowski, 1:30 p.m.; and Polish folk takes, read and told by Father Rykwalder, 2 p.m.
The Polish Heritage Center Museum and gift shop will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tours of Mt. Carmel Church and Paplin Church and cemetery will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. (transportation available as needed).
Other activities includes a silent auction (results announced at 4 p.m.), nesting doll quilt raffle, country crafts and cookbooks for sale, children’s activities and more.
Northwest band to perform at library
The Northwest High School marching band will feature music from its fall lineup when it makes a stop at the Grand Island Public Library at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The performance will include music from “The Music of Riverdance.” The marching band tour will also include stops at four elementary schools.
The library is located at 1124 W. Second St. For more information, contact Lori Medlin at (308) 385-5333.
