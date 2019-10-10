The Nebraska Brass will present “Brass in Time: A Musical Journey Through the Ages” at 7:30 tonight (Thursday) at the First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna St.
Tickets are available at the door, or by contacting the venue. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors; students will be admitted free.
The Nebraska Brass is in its 32nd concert season presenting more than 300 years of brass music.
The Nebraska Brass features Dean Haist, trumpet; Brad Obbink, trumpet; Richard Ricker, horn; Nancy Vogt, trombone; and Kevin Madden, tuba.
The Nebraska Brass has reached audiences in more than 60 communities throughout the state since 1987, presenting five concert series each season. The ensemble performs a variety of literature and commissions new works for brass quintet, preserving and promoting this art form.
Historical society plans program, annual meeting
Local historian Michelle Nielsen Setlik will present the “Hall County Newspapers Digitization Project,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Burlington Station, as part of the Hall County Historical Society’s “Voices from the Past” program series.
Setlik will give a brief history of the 28 newspapers that have been published in Hall County and Grand Island since 1870. She will share information about the Hall County Historical Society digitization project. A demonstration will be given of what to expect to find when the project is finished.
Funds are being raised and the first newspapers are now being digitized. Some counties in Nebraska have completed their projects and the program will also take a look at how to access and use that information.
The society will also hold its annual meeting prior to the program, beginning at 1 p.m. at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
The meeting and the program are open to the general public; there is a $5 for fee for non-members. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Annette Davis at (308) 226-2465.
Pianist, string quartet to perform in Central City Oct. 20
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will present concert pianist Kevin Cheng and a String Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater in Central City.
“Roaming Through the Decades,” will feature music from J.S. Bach to John Denver.
Concert pianist Cheng was born and raised in Taiwan, but became at student at Nebraska Christian in Central City as a sophomore. After graduating from high school, he He studied music at the University of Nebraska in Kearney, earning his bachelor’s degree. Cheng has performed as guest soloist with various symphonies and orchestras in Nebraska. He also received an arts council grant to premier Mendelssohn’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” in the United States. He and his wife, Heidi, have been performing around the state at various concerts and churches.
Performing with him will be a string quartet featuring Heidi Cheng, Kristin Musgrave, Marla Rischling, and Christa Speed, all musicians from Central Nebraska.
Season tickets are still available to purchase and will be available at the door, as there are still five of the six programs remaining for the season. Single show tickets will also available at the door for $15 for adults and $8 for students.
For more information, please contact Suzanne Philippi at (308) 940-0274 or by emailing macatthepac@gmail.com
GILT plans auditions for holiday show
The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for “A Little House Christmas” on Thursday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 19.
On Thursday, auditions for youth will be from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., with auditions for adults following from 7:30 to 8:30. On Saturday, auditions for youth will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with auditions for adults following from 11 a.m. to noon. In a departure from standard practice, use the glass door entrance on the southwest side of the building (door 4), not the backstage entrance (door 3).
“A Little House Christmas” is based on the “Little House” books by Laura Ingalls Wilder and adapted for the stage by James DeVita. Ma, Pa, Mary and Laura Ingalls gather the whole family together at their home to celebrate the holidays. When a natural disaster strikes, it seems like Santa won’t be able to make it! But Christmas is a time for miracles, and Laura and Mary are determined to help ensure Ma and Pa don’t have a gift-less holiday. “A Little House Christmas” would be a great way for families to kick off the holiday season.
The case includes five adults, three men and two women ages 30 and older; and five youth, three girls and two boys, ages 16 and younger.
Rehearsals will be three nights a week, with more nights added closer to performance dates, which are Dec. 11 through 15.
For more information call directors Sarah Chandler at (308) 227-6263, or Kelsey Helget at (402) 413-9751; or producer Jeannee Fossberg at (308) 379-2015.
Backstage help is also needed. If interested, stop by auditions or contact the directors or producer.
Fremaux, Staab to be showcased in art center galleries
HASTINGS — Two new gallery shows are coming to Hastings College’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center beginning this weekend.
Ghislaine Fremaux will be featured in the main gallery, and Gary Staab will have an exhibition in the secondary gallery.
A lecture with Fremaux is planned for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Wilson Center auditorium, with a gallery reception following in the JDAC until 3:30 p.m. The lecture and reception are free and open to the public. Fremaux’s show will be in on display until Jan. 6.
Staab will be recognized as a member of the inaugural Fine Arts Hall of Fame class at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, followed by an induction ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the JDAC. Tickets for the event are $8 per person and may be purchased by contacting the Hastings College alumni office at (402) 461-7363 or alumni@hastings.edu. Staab’s work will be showcased until Nov. 2.
Fremaux is an assistant professor of art in painting at Texas Tech University. She received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Pennsylvania State University in 2012 and was awarded her undergraduate from Bard College at Simon’s Rock and her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Tufts University in Boston.
Her work examines the practice of social nudism, aging intimacy, consent and bioethics, and the medical body. Her work strives to show bodies as difficult, intimate and ethically grounded beings.
Staab produces natural history and prehistoric life models for museums, publishing and film. He graduated from Hastings College in 1989 with emphasis in art/biology and interned at the Smithsonian Institution and the British Museum of Natural History. Staab’s work and eclectic studio demonstrate a flare and passion for natural forms both past and present. His sculptures embellish the halls of the Smithsonian, the British Museum of Natural History, the America Museum of Natural History, The BBC and many others. His work has also been featured on the Discovery Channel, National Geographic Magazine and Dorling Kindersley Publishers. He has been the recipient of the prestigious John Lanzendorf Paleoart award for sculpture presented by the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology four times.
His art can also be found locally at Hastings Museum and the Morrison-Reeves Science Center at Hastings College.
He lives with his wife Lissi, and two sons near Kearney, Mo.
Wessels Living History Farm hosts Harvest Festival Saturday
YORK — Wessels Living History Farm will host its annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
This lively event celebrates life on the farm during the harvest season. This year the farm is combining its popular “Boo on the Farm” with a quilt show and harvest activities common to a family farm of the 1920s.
The event will include farm demonstrations, “Ben’s One-Man Band,” quilt show in the church sanctuary, Halloween-inspired games with treats and prizes, craft and vendor fair, a pulled pork lunch and more.
There is no admission charge for the event.
The farm is located one mile south of I-80 on Highway 81 at York. For more information, call (402) 710-0682.
Nebraska Shakespeare on Tour plans Aurora performance Oct. 23
AURORA — Now in its 14th year, Nebraska Shakespeare on Tour will bring “Othello” to Aurora for a public performance at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the high school.
Adapted from William Shakespeare’s play, “Othello” is a theatrical composition, transporting the audience to the idyllic city state of Venice. Here, the Moorish general, Othello, an accomplished hero in matters of war, finds herself enjoying a new life of status surrounded by art, fashion, culture and the love of the noble-born Desdemonan.
But Othello’s ensign, Iago, envious of the elevation of her rival, Cassio, begins a campaign of lies and manipulation that spark a series of violent events and unforgivable acts. A beautiful and complex tragedy, “Othello” investigates how arrogance, discrimination and mistrust can dissolve the strongest bonds of love when the Moorish General Othello is made to believe that her new husband, Desdemonan, has been carrying on an affair with her Lt. Michael Cassio, when in reality, it is all part of the scheme of the bitter Iago.
With Othello, Desdemona, Iag and other characters’ genders reversed, this production and accompanying post-show discussions will invite audiences to join conversations on gender inequality, racial privilege and the outsider inside us all. The free performance is geared toward audiences of all ages and is made possible by the Hamilton Community Foundation.
Prior to the performance, at 2:30 p.m., hour-long workshops will be provided for students and interested community members at Aurora High School giving the opportunity to work directly with Nebraska Shakespeare’s professional teaching ensemble. Following each Shakespeare On Tour performance, audience members will be invited to participate in a post-show discussion.
Other stops in the area include Arnold, Callaway and Ord.
More information about the production and a study guide for students covering themes and areas for additional exploration can be found at www.nebraskashakespeare.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
