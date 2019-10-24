CHAPMAN — Nashville musician Halley Steele will present a concert at 7 tonight at the Chapman School.
Steele was raised in a “one-stoplight town” in South Dakota. She started performing at an early age, sharing stages with country legends like Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn all before the age of 15.
Steele moved to Nashville at age 19 to pursue a serious music career and has never looked back. As an alum of NBC’s “The Voice,” she got to perform on the last season of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” with her duo The LiNE, and also befriended other songwriters on the show. As a result, Steele co-wrote Raelynn’s song “Boyfriend and “Small Town Soul” released by Gwen Sebastian.
She has been involved in the #LetTheGirlsPlay movement by Nashville’s Song Suffragettes, and co-wrote the single “Fight Like a Girl” for Kalie Shorr, the program’s pioneer artist. Steele’s first solo single, “Where I Thought I’d Be” was featured on CMT as part of the Artist Discovery Program.
Steele has opened several shows for Kelsea Ballerini and is the youngest member of the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame. Most recently, Hailey released “Livewire,” a song she wrote with fellow singer/songwriter Ashley Ray that tackles mental illness and abuse. Hailey is an advocate for domestic violence awareness and has spent the past year performing “Livewire” and publicly speaking on the topic. She has also recently appeared on the world famous Grand Ole Opry stage with her friend Shelly Fairchild to perform their original, “On The Highway.”
There is no admission charge for the Chapman concert. The event will also include raffle and door prizes.
For more information, contact Chapman School at (308) 986-2215.
Grand to host free movie matinée
The Grand Theatre will host a free matinée showing of “The House With a Clock in its Walls” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his oddball uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious “tick tock” noise. He soon learns that Uncle Jonathan and his feisty neighbor, Mrs. Zimmerman, are powerful practitioners of the magic arts. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade suddenly springs to life, revealing a secret and dangerous world of witches, warlocks and deadly curses. Rated PG.
The matinée is sponsored by AGI-MFS.
Also this weekend, “It: Chapter Two” will be showing at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise — now more powerful than ever. Rated R.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call the theater, 316 W. Third St., at (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Tickets now on sale for ‘Elf the Musical’
Tickets are now on sale for Grand Island Senior High’s fall production of “Elf the Musical.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in the senior high auditorium.
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.
GISH is one of the first high schools in the nation to perform “Elf the Musical,” as this is the first year it has been available for high schools.
Tickets are available online through Oct. 31; prices are $15 for floor seats, $12 for the loge and $10 for the balcony. Order at www.gips.org/elftickets
Tickets at the door will be $20 for the floor, $17 for the loge and $10 for the balcony.
MONA presents annual ‘Kaleidoscope’ event
KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art will host “Kaleidoscope of Art: A Holiday Gift Boutique,” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
This annual event, organized by the MONA Guild to benefit the museum, gives artists an opportunity to show their creations and shoppers to see and purchase gifts for the holiday season. More than 20 new and returning artists from around the Midwest are exhibiting their work including: jewelry, ceramics, glass, paper and paintings.
Featured artists include: Jan Addison, Mary Bell, Coleen Brill, Deb Brooks, Janice Cash, Dede Elsen, Ingrid Finn, Javier Fox, Daniel Garringer, Kay Grimminger, Sally Jurgensmier, Phyll Klima, Sheila Lewis, Karen Mueller, Janelle Null, Shilo Parker, Sue Perez, Larry Peterson, Tom Prouty, Ronnie Reid, Shanda Spurgeon, Gale Stewart, David Wiebe and Ginger Wilson.
For more information, contact the museum, 2401 Central Ave., at (308) 865-8559.
CCC class to view classic ‘Barefoot in the Park’
“Barefoot in the Park” will be the featured movie in the “Beyond the Screen” series at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at Central Community College-Grand Island.
Based on a Neil Simon play, this 1067 romantic comedy focuses on two newlyweds, free-spirited Corie and uptight Paul, as they settle into their sixth-floor apartment in Greenwich Village. Soon after their marriage, Corie tries to set up her widowed mother, Ethel, with her eccentric neighbor, Victor. Inappropriate behavior on a double date causes conflict, leading Corie and Paul to consider divorce.
The “Beyond the Screen” series is offered free of charge and is open to people who enjoy watching and discussing movies. The movie will be followed by a discussion with CCC English instructor Jim Kosmicki serving as moderator.
Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at (308) 398-7445; toll-free at (877) 222-0780, ext. 7445; or by email at elsgi@cccneb.edu.
