Two Central Nebraska communities will host their annual summer festivals this weekend.
Juniata Days will kick off at dusk Friday with fireworks at the west ball field. Activities gear up Saturday with a parade at 9 a.m. along Main Street (registration starts at 8 a.m. at the school).
Other activities include a ribs and brisket barbecue competition in the fire hall (check in time is 7 a.m.; a freewill donation barbecue feed starts at 5:30 p.m.); a car and antique tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plainsman; kids inflatables and activities, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park; and live music and a beer garden from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at TJ’s Pub and the Plainsman. Music will be provided by Alexa Chynnea Clark and Soul Preachers.
For more information, check out the Juniata Days 2019 page on Facebook.
“Parading Through the Decades” is the theme of the annual Old Settlers Picnic in Litchfield which starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
Friday events include a favorite desserts contest, firemen’s barbecue, 5 to 7 p.m. in the fire hall, freewill donation; ice cream social, 6 p.m., Christian Church; variety show, 7 p.m., Christian Church; beer garden, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., at Bernie’s Sports Bar and Roundtop Bar and Grill. A fireworks show at 10 p.m. wraps up the day’s events.
Saturday events kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the Old Settler’s Picnic Parade. It will be followed by a dinner served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church; sports tournaments, show and shine car, bike and tractor show; kids games and more.
Sports tournaments continue on Sunday along with church services in the park at 10 a.m.
The annual festival is sponsored by the Litchfield Community Club; for more information, check the club’s Facebook page.
Hastings youth group presents ‘Pride & Prejudice’
HASTINGS — The Boxcar Youth Theatre Company will presents “Pride & Prejudice” this weekend in Hastings.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hastings Senior High School auditorium.
All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel comes to life in this fast-paced and engaging new adaptation. The cast includes students from eighth grade through those who graduated high school this past spring.
Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for students.
For more information, contact Jennifer Kalvelage at (402) 984-4612 or boxcaryouththeatre@gmail.com. Information also is available on Facebook or at BoxcarYouthTheatreCompany.org.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ headed to Grand Island
DEBUT! Youth Theatre Company will present “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.” in three performances starting July 19.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19-21, in the Barr Middle School auditorium.
The zany musical, performed by students in third through eighth grade, is based on the 1951 Disney film and novels by Lewis Carroll. The cast includes 45 students led by Pam Ahlman and Deb Scheel.
The story follows Alice as she navigates the curious world of Wonderland on her journey of self-discovery, encountering the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, a Mad Hatter, a Queen with a quite a temper, and many more of literature’s beloved Wonderland characters.
Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorites from the Disney cannon such as “I’m Late,” “The Unbirthday Song” and “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” in an updated retelling of the Lewis Carroll classic.
Tickets are $8 for teens and adults and $5 for kids age 4 to 12; children 3 and younger are admitted free. Tickets are available from Hy-Vee customer service and at the door.
Ahlman and Scheel founded DEBUT! in 2012 not only to give younger children the opportunity to learn and perform musical theater, but in honor of two women who had a huge impact on music and theater in the community: Betty Powell Lofgreen and Shirley Anderson. Along with the support of their families, the founders work to continue their legacy through training and performance opportunities.
More recently the community lost yet another life-long supporter and participant of the arts, Lori Boughton. With the support of Lori’s husband, Kent, her name has been added to the dedication. DEBUT! Productions fund a scholarship presented in honor of these three women.
For more information contact Ahlman at (308) 370-6586 or musictchrmom@gmail.com
Sommerfest scheduled for July 20
The Grand Island Liederkranz will host its annual Sommerfest from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the courtyard at First and Walnut.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and a variety of entertainment starts at 4. The Leo Lonnie Polka Band will play from 4 to 8 p.m., food will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and wine tasting will be offered from 4 to 8 p.m. German food, beer, wine and cold beverages will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge.
If the weather is “too hot or wet,” activities will be moved inside, but the courtyard will remain open.
For more information, call Gloria at (308) 258-2164.
Art in the Park set for July 21
The 37th annual Art in the Park is set for Sunday, July 21, in Stolley Park.
The event, designed to give local artist a place to display their creative works, runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is sponsored by the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department and the Grand Island Art Club.
Artwork displayed varies and includes media such as glasswork, pottery, paint, jewelry, alcohol inks and acrylic pours.
Vendors will have booths set up around the park’s flower garden where they can display and talk about their work. The event will also feature entertainment, food vendors and a children’s area.
Children between 5 and 17 also have the chance to show their artwork and if they bring it before 9:30 a.m., a judge will be present to look at it. A $20 prize will be awarded for best in show. The children’s artwork will be hung on a fence, so putting wire on the back of pieces is encouraged. The children’s area will be open from 1 to 3 p.m.
While at Art in the Park, visitors will have the chance to tour the historic Stolley House. The Hall County Historical Society will open the house to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. that day.
For more information about Art in the Park, contact Jean Cook at (308) 380-5596 or email artinthepark@yahoo.com
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308)381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
