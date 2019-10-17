HASTINGS — “Impressions,” a concert presented by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, kicks off HSO’s 94th season subscription concert series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Masonic Center Auditorium in Hastings.
Doors open at 2:15 p.m.
Featuring acclaimed alto saxophonist Nathan Mertens, the program consists of music from Emmanuel Chabrier, Claude Debussy and John Williams. As Byron Jensen, conductor of the HSO points out, “impressions,” when applied to music, can lead to powerfully intense interpretations.
“I believe most composers convey an impression of some sort, whether that is the zeitgeist of cultural expectations in music, or actually replicating the nouns in our life: a person, place, thing, a philosophical idea or mood,” Jensen said. “The world became enamored with the impressionistic paintings of Manet, Monet and Cassatt — leaders of the first modern period in painting. Composers like Debussy and to some extent, Ravel, were quick to seek similar impressionistic works that defied the music conservatory standards and expectations.”
Also joining the program will be a strings chamber group from Hastings High School directed by orchestra teacher David Bernard-Stevens.
Tickets are $18 to $20 for adults, with all students admitted free of charge. For more information, call (402) 469-9396, or check the website at hastingssymphony.com.
Historical society program to focus on Halloween
Antique Halloween decorations will be the focus of a program hosted by the Hall County Historical Society at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Stolley House at Stolley Park.
John Hanssen will display his collection of antique decorations. Known for his huge Christmas collection, he also collects antique Halloween décor. The program is free for members of the Hall County Historical Society, with a $5 fee for non-members.
Because of limited space, reservations are recommended; call Hanssen at (308) 380-2086 for reservations. Refreshments will be served following the presentation.
CCC-Columbus to present ‘Leading Ladies’
COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus will present Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies” in several performances starting Thursday, Oct. 24.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Fine Arts Theater on the CCC campus in Columbus.
In this hilarious comedy, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack (played by Gabe Moseman of Columbus) and Leo (played by Nathan Hennessy of Stromsburg) are so down on their luck that they’re performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear of a dying old lady who plans to leave her fortune to two long-lost English nephews, they resolve to get the cash by passing themselves off as those relatives. It’s only when they arrive in York, Pa., that they discover the relatives are actually nieces … so they become Maxine and Stephanie. Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls in love with the old lady’s vivacious niece, Meg (played by Sabrina Miller of Grand Island).
Tickets are $7 for adults. Admission is free for CCC students and employees with ID.
Kearney library to host Texas singer, songwriter and author
KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library will host Mike Blakely, a singer, songwriter and author from Texas, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Blakely has released 13 albums, performed all over the United States and has made 16 tours to Europe. His songs have been recorded by Alan Jackson, Gary P. Nunn, Red Steagall, Johnny Rodriguez, Johnny Bush, Jon Chandler, Bill Barwick and others.
As an author, he has published 19 books with major New York City publishers. His novel, “A Sinister Splendor,” was released in February. It is a historical novel about the Mexican War. He is currently at work on part two of the story.
His latest musical album, “The Outside Circle” (released June 2018), is up for Album of the Year through the Academy of Western Artists. The title cut, “The Outside Circle,” (co-written with Damon Rogers) won a Spur Award for “Song of the Year” from Western Writers of America. Another of Blakely’s songs from the same album, “The Ballad of Josiah Wilbarger,” was a finalist. Separately, the album was nominated for four awards through the International Western Music Association.
There is no admission charge to attend. For more information, call the library, 2020 First Ave., at (308) 233-3283.
Rowe Sanctuary to host ‘Owl Prowl’
GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will offer its annual “Rowe Adventures: Owl Prowl” on Saturday, Oct. 26.
From 6 to 9 p.m., families can learn about the amazing critters that make their living at night. Representatives from Fontenelle Raptor Recovery will have a display featuring live owls.
Other activities will focus on learning about spiders, mammals and other nocturnal animals. Staff members will lead several hikes throughout the evening so, visitors are encouraged to wear clothing and shoes suited for the outdoors.
Afterwards, families can have hot apple cider and cookies inside the nature center.
Admission is $5 per person or $10 for a family. For more information, call (308) 468-5282 or check online at rowe.audubon.org.
Gallery hosts exhibit from Hastings native
HASTINGS — The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue in Hastings will host an exhibit from Barbara Smith-Durham through Oct. 31.
Smith-Durham was born and raised in Hastings and says she has loved art since she was a child. Her teachers often put her in a space of her own in the classroom and allowed her to work on her own. After high school graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She taught art in the Omaha public schools and also exhibited her work locally.
Taking time off to raise her family in Texas, she later became a docent at the Dallas Museum of Art. She returned to painting and other creative endeavors in 2011.
She says she loves nature and paints what she sees around her. She also enjoys working with the human figures which are seen in her exhibit. But, she explains, color is the most important element in her creative process.
Smith-Durham is returning to Hastings for her 50-year high school reunion and will be on hand for an opening reception set for 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or by appointment.
Library to celebrate ‘TeenTober’
TeenTober is a new, nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October which aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.
TeenTober replaces the American Library Association’s previous Teen Read Week and Teen Tech Week celebrations, allowing libraries the flexibility to celebrate all types of literacies according to their library’s schedule.
The Grand Island Public Library will celebrate TeenTober by welcoming teens to its newly renovated Teen Space, which includes a variety of resources for teens to check out, computers, free WiFi, a study room, board games, Switch video game, café seating and more.
The library has a new Makerspace and Digital Lab with equipment including a 3D printer, button makers, laser cutter, Cricut cutting machine, laminator, robots, kits and more. Call the library for a tour and more information about using the Makerspace at (308) 385-5333 or visit the web site at www.gilibrary.org.
The library also has a Teen Library Corps TLC group of tweens and teens ages 11 to 18 that meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. TLC members have the opportunity to volunteer, plan teen programs and socialize with other teens who love the library. TLC will host a special TeenTober program from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. This event will be a zombie themed, choose-your-own-adventure scavenger hunt around the library, followed by a make-your-own-smoothie bar.
For more information, contact Elle Supencheck or Celine Swan at (308) 385-5333.
New bunco club organizing in Grand Island
A new bunco club hosted by Lebensraum Assisted Living is meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month at the facility, 118 Ingalls St.
The club is free to attend, open to the public and no registration is required.
Bunco is a social dice game played with 12 or more players, divided into groups of four, trying to score points while taking turns rolling three dice. Bunco does not require skill since it is a game of luck, and has simple rules. Players of all levels, or for those wanting to learn, are welcome.
Snacks and beverages will be provided, as well as, prizes for the winners.
For more information, contact Giann Willey, activities director at Lebensraum, at (308) 382-9066.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“The Lion King” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.