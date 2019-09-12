HASTINGS — The Hastings Community Theatre will open the 2019-20 season with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 20-22, at the theater, 515 S. Fourth Ave. (inside Good Samaritan Village).
Six awkward tweens compete for the Spelling Bee Championship in this hilarious Tony Award-winning musical. Along the way, they’ll share heartfelt stories from their lives while fighting head-to-head to spell their way to the top. As they struggle to figure out the right answers, our unique competitors learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Season memberships are on sale by calling the box office at (402) 463-1500. Single season tickets are $55, with packages available that contain two, four or six tickets.
For more information, call the box office or check online at http://hctheatre.org
Car, bike show to benefit Alzheimer’s research
Heritage at Sagewood will host a car and bike show this weekend with proceeds to benefit Alzheimer’s research.
“Leaving Alzheimer’s in the Dust” will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1920 Sagewood Ave.
In addition to the cars and bikes on display, this family-friendly event will include a barbecue lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., entertainment by Rascal Martinez at 1 p.m., games, raffles, prizes and more. There is an entry fee to display cars and bikes, but there is no charge to just come and look.
For more information, call Erica Long at(308) 398-8005 or email elong@heritage-communities.com.
Platt Duetsche hosts Oktoberfest, dance this weekend
The Platt Duetsche will host its second annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 14, with activities including co-ed softball, food and craft vendors, and live entertainment.
Oktoberfest will be followed by a dance from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday with music from the Czech Friends. Admission is $8.
For more information about either event, call the Platt Duetsche, 1514 W. Anna, at (308) 382-0586.
Nebraska author to speak at College Park
Nebraska author Joy Johnson Brown will talk about her books at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the College Park Auditorium.
The Central Community College-Grand Island library is sponsoring this free program by Brown, who has written or co-written more than 100 books and is also a nationally known speaker.
Brown’s books had primarily dealt with grief, but she always wondered if she could write a novel. When she retired, she decided to give it a shot. She started writing “The BOOB Girls” books as gifts for her friends and the employees of the Centering Corporation, the 35-year-old bereavement resource center she started with her husband. Friends kept requesting more books and the series took off.
In this comedy mystery series, BOOB stands for Burned Out Old Broads, referring to a group of widows from the Meadow Lakes Retirement Community whose adventures fill the pages. Brown’s primary joys from writing the series come from talking with fans and readers and challenging society’s view of older women.
For more information about the program, call the CCC library at (308) 398-7395.
Heritage Day set for Saturday in Henderson
HENDERSON — Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park and enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations and activities for young and old alike.
Demonstrations and activities include apple-cider making, meat rendering, outdoor oven bread baking, old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, rug braiding, sewing and quilting demonstrations, and butter making.
Live music will include local musicians performing in the Country Mennonite Church throughout the morning. Horse-drawn wagons will take visitors on a tour around the park. The fourth-grade class from Heartland Public Schools will be conducting country school from 9:30 to 11 a.m., complete with chalkboard lessons, vintage kids’ games and a flag ceremony.
Ethnic foods available include zwieback, New Year’s cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese and ham sandwiches. Cracklings, homemade sausage, freshly cooked traditional waffles and cream sauce may also be purchased during the day.
Heritage Day is the final day to visit the “Voices of Conscience” traveling exhibit that brings to life the stories of religious conscientious objectors during World War I. For those interested in genealogy, the General Store will be open and visitors can view the Heritage Park’s entire collection of genealogies and gift shop items. Volunteers will be on hand for assistance using the GRANDMA Genealogy computer program.
There is no admission charge on Heritage Day with the entire park open for viewing.
Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around park, which is located 1-1/2 miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit 342 on spur 93A. For more information, call Suzanne Ratzlaff at (402) 723-4252.
New art gallery opens in Hastings
HASTINGS — Several area artists have come together to open a showcase and exhibit gallery in Hastings and a grand opening is scheduled for this weekend.
A reception is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, 221 S. Lincoln Ave.
Involved in the project are Ken Bassett and Kay Grimminger of Grand Island, along with Jeremy Daniels of Hastings, Sally Jurgensmier of Heartwell and Marilyn Reynolds of Blue Hill.
The gallery features original oils, acrylics, watercolors and pastel paintings by Bassett, Daniels and Reynolds. Grimminger specializes in custom made, one-of-a-kind beaded embroidered jewelry set with stones and other interesting elements. Jurgensmier is a sculptor and her art is of contemporary welded metal and found pieces that can be enjoyed inside or outdoors.
All of the artists are active in the Nebraska’s art community and individually have won awards and honors with their work.
Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and by appointment.
Library to host Victorian tea party
The Grand Island Public Library will host its 17th annual Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The party, to honor the library’s namesake, is designed for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students and will run from 2 to 4 p.m.
Attendees may bring one guest such as their mom, grandma, aunt, or friend of the same age or older.
The tea party is in honor of the Abbott’s birthday, who was born Sept. 26, 1876. Children will learn about Edith Abbott, Victorian tea party etiquette, sample tea party treats and make a Victorian craft, and have the chance to win prizes.
Representatives from Stuhr Museum will also present programs.
Attendees may come dressed in period costume such as Victorian hats, dresses, gloves, or may wear their favorite dress or other attire. Guests such as teddy bears, dolls or other stuffed animals are also welcome.
Due to space limitations, early registration is recommended. The last day to register is Friday, Sept. 27, but may fill up before that date. Sign up at www.gilibrary.org or call (308) 385-5333. If bringing a guest, please be sure to include them in the registration.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
Greeley Irish Festival set for Sept. 21
GREELEY — It’s halfway to St. Patrick’s Day and the community of Greeley will mark the occasion with the 13th annual Irish Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Activities kick off at 11 a.m. and run through 11:30 p.m. Visitors don’t have to worry about missing the Husker game on TV. Big screen TVs will be on in the game tent. Kickoff for the Nebraska vs. Illinois game is 7 p.m.
The family-friendly festival is alive with the sounds and sights of Ireland with entertainment and activities for all ages to enjoy and explore. Each year, the festival starts with the Clan Flag and Family Parade where family sponsors carry their clan flag with their family crest in the parade led by Omaha Pipes and Drums.
The main and dance stages outside provide non-stop live Irish entertainment all day featuring traditional and contemporary Irish entertainers, Irish step dance performances and more.
Scheduled entertainers include Chance the Arm, the Town Pants, Wild Colony Bhoys, Ellis Island, Omaha Pipes and Drums, and students from Dowd’s Irish Dance Academy.
At the Culture Center, inside activities for guests of all ages include more entertainment and educational opportunities with a series of performers, speakers and table displays that feature the history and struggles of the Irish and Irish-American people. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn to play Celtic instruments or participate in Irish step dancing lessons.
Tickets are $20 with children 12 and younger admitted free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (308) 428-5595 or check online at greeleyirishfestival.com
New exhibit on display at MONA
KEARNEY — “Optical Chronicle IV” is now open at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.
Author Henry M. Sayre in his book “A World of Art,” discusses the various roles of the artist in society. He identifies four roles; the fourth is how artists make functional objects and structures more pleasurable and elevate them or imbue them with meaning. These identified roles provide viewers with a touchstone through which they can then begin to interpret the work. This exhibition is the fourth and last in a series of exhibitions, each dedicated to one of Sayre’s four guiding principles.
The exhibit will be open through April 26, 2020.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
