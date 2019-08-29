The Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St., will host a free matinee showing of “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery. Rated PG.
The movie is sponsored by White Castle Roofing.
Also this weekend, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is showing at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Quentin Tarantino’s film visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Rated R.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Multimedia exhibit opens Friday in Hastings
HASTINGS — An exhibition by multimedia artist and Omaha-native Kim Darling opens Friday at the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St., Hastings.
An artists reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
With a bachelor of fine arts in studio art from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Darling’s passion for collaboration has led her to social practice and partnerships with local, national and international artists and art organizations.
Darling, based in Omaha, creates drawings, paintings, prints and performances that explore sociopolitical issues. Her work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions throughout the region.
She recently presented paintings and photographs in a gallery setting at both The Union of Contemporary Art in Omaha and the Michael Phipps Gallery at the Omaha Public Library. Her work set the backdrop for public conversations around topics of police brutality, definitions of “public-ness,” and how race, gender and socio-economic realities frame perceptions of place.
Darling has also had work presented in the Joslyn Museum of Art in Omaha and the Lux Center for the Arts and Tugboat Gallery in Lincoln.
The exhibit runs through Oct. 8. Gallery hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (until 8 p.m. Wednesday) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission charge.
CCC class looks at ‘Space Cowboys’
“Space Cowboys” will be the featured movie in the “Beyond the Screen” series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Central Community College-Grand Island.
This 2000 adventure drama focuses on a group of pilots whose time has come to serve their country and fulfill their dream of going to space. In 1958, the members of Team Daedalus, a group of top Air Force test pilots, were ready to serve their country as the first Americans in space. When NASA replaced the Air Force for outer atmospheric testing, they were pushed aside for a chimpanzee. The team retired, but the dream of going into space never died.
The “Beyond the Screen” series is offered free of charge and is open to people who enjoy watching and discussing movies. The movie will be followed by a discussion with CCC English instructor Jim Kosmicki serving as moderator.
Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at (308) 398-7445; or (877) 222-0780, ext. 7445; or by email at elsgi@cccneb.edu.
Stuhr offers medical professional discount to see current exhibit
“Pioneer Medicine: Physicians on the Platte” exhibit is open through Sept. 8 at Stuhr Museum, and the museum is offering a chance for medical professionals to see the show at a discounted rate.
If a medical professional shows a current ID from their job, they will receive half off the cost of admission to see the exhibit. This includes all members of the medical community including doctors, dentists, nurses, support staff and others.
Through artifacts and photos taken from Stuhr’s collection, this exhibit tells the story of early medicine in the first communities established by settlers in Nebraska. The exhibit is separated by discipline, showcasing pieces dealing with dentistry, midwifery, nursing, general practitioners and more. Stuhr’s extensive collection was tapped to create this exhibit, with some pieces going on exhibit or the first time.
For more info on this discount or the exhibit itself, call (308) 385-5316.
