Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
MONA Showcase set for Dec. 19
KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art will host a MONA Showcase event at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19.
The program will include a program, “Christmas Cookies Around the World,” presented by Gerald Fox and Karen Park; and entertainment from the UNK flute choir.
The Showcase is a five-program evening series featuring talented visual, performing and literary artists presented once a month in October, November, December, February and March. Each program is followed by conversation, art-viewing, and light refreshments. Free and open to the public.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.