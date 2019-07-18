The Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Grand Island Parks & Rec Department concludes its 2019 season with Code Blue at 7 p.m. today (Thursday) in Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division.
The band is described as “eclectic, covering many different musical styles.”
There is no admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets. For more information, call (308) 389-0290.
Hear Grand Island plans final four concerts
After a week off for the Hall County Fair, Hear Grand Island returns to Railside Plaza for the final four concerts of the summer.
Rascal Martinez, Histrionic, and Los Guapos will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The series also includes:
— Friday, July 26: Talbott Brothers, Eli Mardock of the Kiez, and Harbor Lights.
— Friday, Aug. 2: Universe Contest, Laughing Falcon, Sarah Slaton of Edison, and Minor Movements.
— Friday, Aug 9: Undisco Kids, Mad Dog & The 20/20s, and Death Cow (postponed from July 5).
There is no admission charge; for more information check the Hear Grand Island page on Facebook.
GILT to host annual awards night
The Grand Island Little Theatre will be hosting its annual Appreciation and Awards Night on Saturday, July 27, at College Park,
A social hours starts at 6 p.m. with the annual meeting following at 7. Awards will be presented at 8 p.m.
Ballots for the people’s favorites for the 2018-2019 season have been mailed to season ticket holders, advertisers and volunteers/working members. If you volunteered, were a part of a cast and crew, bought a season ticket, or advertised in the program and did not receive a ballot, please call Jeannee Mueller Fossberg at (308) 379-2015. Voters must be 16 and older.
Cost for the evening is $5 per person. RSVP by calling (308) 382-2586 or (308) 379-2015.
Tickets on sale for Blue Man Group at the Lied Center
LINCOLN — Single tickets are now on sale for Blue Man Group’s “Speechless Tour,” set to stop at Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts in late January 2020.
The tour stop will include six performances. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Under the helm of director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the Blue Man characters embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of 27-plus years spent observing humanity. “Speechless,” which features material that fosters communal moments, debuts the evolution of tube-based instruments to support all new music and includes large-scale audience participation.
Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
Tickets start at $17.50 (plus fees); call the box office at (402) 472-4747 or order online at LiedCenter.org, call (402) 472-4747 or visit the ticket office at 301 N. 12th St.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“The Secret Life Of Pets 2” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes, and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
YourTicket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.