The fifth annual Craft Brew and Sausage Fest is set for Saturday at the Liederkranz.
Featuring more than 20 craft beers and other beverage brewers from around the state, the event is described as “a cultural offering of regionally hand-crafted beverages and meats with the eclectic medleys of local live music.” It is set for 4 to 7 p.m. in the Liederkranz courtyard, First and Walnut streets.
The event is open to adults age 21 and older only; tickets are $35 and include beverage and food tastings. Proceeds will benefit the Liederkranz building restoration fund.
For more information, check online at www.gibrewfest.com/
Stolley Park site for Vintage, Classic Wheels car show
Vintage and Classic Wheels will host the club’s 36th annual car show Sunday in Stolley Park.
Registration is open from 9 a.m. to noon, with the show itself starting at noon. Entry fee the day of the show is $15; there is no charge to come and look.
Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. and include those decided in a popular vote as well as specialty awards.
For more information, call Jan Duncan at (308) 384-2622 or Bill Taylor at (308) 384-7106; or email to vcwheels@yahoo.com
Rhythm and Ribs in Albion
ALBION — More great food can be found at the 10th annual Rhythm and Ribs celebration set for Saturday in downtown Albion.
Gates open at 8 a.m. for the event hosted by the Albion Chamber of Commerce.
People’s Choice barbecue sampling starts at noon and runs through 2 p.m. Contest awards will be presented at 4:30 p.m. and the rib dinner starts serving at 6.
The event also includes a beer garden, kids activities and more.
Music throughout the day will be provided by the Charm School Dropouts band.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. For more information, contact the Albion Chamber of Commerce at (402) 395-6012 or albionchamber@cityofalbion-ne.com/.
‘All the free popcorn you can eat’
NORTH LOUP — With the promise of “all the free popcorn you can eat,” North Loup will host its annual Popcorn Days festival Friday through Sunday.
This is one of Nebraska’s longest continuously running community celebration with the first event in 1901.
With the theme “Favorite Animated Movie,” the parade starts a 2 p.m. Sunday. Other events include a tractor display at 10 a.m. Sunday, art shows, sports tournaments, kids activities, food, entertainment and more.
Find more information, check online at www.popcorndays.org
Storytelling event Sunday in Henderson
HENDERSON — An afternoon of “local conscientious objector storytelling” is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the Country Church in Mennonite Heritage Park near Henderson.
This event is in conjunction with the World War I Conscientious Objector traveling exhibit, “The Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War,” currently on display at the park. Those attending will be given the opportunity to share stories of their personal alternative service as well as stories of their ancestors’ experiences in response to military conscription.
A cookie social will follow. There is no admission charge, but donations are always appreciated.
Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is located at 720 Road B, just one mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit #342.
For more information, call (402) 723-5694 or (402) 723-4252.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
Stuhr seeks photos for annual photo contest/exhibit
“Through the Visitors’ Eyes” opens Sept. 7 at Stuhr Museum and this is your chance to be part of the show.
The museum is seeking photos its guests have taken on the museum grounds for this 10th annual contest. Twelve winners will be chosen in categories including: director’s choice, creative, under 18, Railroad Town, architecture, abstract, color, still life, sepia/black and white, weather, Stuhr staff, and animals. The 12 winning photos will be featured in a 2020 calendar that will be sold through the museum gift shop.
“From life in Railroad Town to beautiful landscapes to critters of all kinds to creative photos of our exhibits, this show is a great showcase of our visitor’s talent and the beauty of Stuhr Museum,” museum staff said in a press release.
Contest entries will be on display at the museum from Sept. 7 through Nov. 17; entry deadline is Sept. 2. There is no charge to submit photos.
For more information call (308) 385-5316 or download a brochure at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
City Singers to host auditions for holiday concert
The Grand Island City Singers will host auditions for their annual holiday concert Sunday and Tuesday.
Auditions will be open from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, and 7 to 8:30 Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison.
Cheryl Schuett is the group’s director. The holiday concert is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at St. Pauls.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Toy Story 4” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy. Rated G.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
