CHAPMAN — The Chapman Fall Festival and Auto Show is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with a horseshoe competition. Other events follow at 10 with wiener dog races, vendor and craft show, lawn mower obstacle course (bring your own mower!) and more.
A parade starts at 2 p.m. The them is “Western.”
Registration for the auto show opens at 10 a.m. and the judging starts at noon. Awards will be presented by 4 p.m.
Other activities include entertainment, an antique tractor display, inflatable bouncers, fire truck rides, flea market and raffles, a pedal tractor pull and more.
Food will be available all day. A rib cook-off meal will start serving at 5 p.m. at the Chapman fire station.
For more information, check the Facebook page at facebook.com/chapmancia
Art Walk Aurora set for Saturday
AURORA — The sixth annual juried Art Walk Aurora has been scheduled for Saturday.
The free, self-guided walking tour through historic downtown Aurora runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twenty businesses will host almost 30 local and regional artisans exhibiting and selling their artwork. Art enthusiasts will be able to spend a day strolling through downtown where the brick streets are lined with quaint historic buildings and unique locally owned shops and restaurants.
All artwork is original and created by each artist and attendees will be able to meet the artists. Artists working in oil, watercolor, ceramics, illustration, wood turning, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafts and more will be displaying their art for sale at Art Walk Aurora.
“Art Walk Aurora highlights the quality of artists we have here in Nebraska and provides art enthusiasts (new and experienced) the opportunity to meet area artists, observe demonstrations and expand their art collection,” said Cindy McClellan, Art Walk committee chairwoman.
Attendees can pick up an Art Walk map at any of the artist locations or find the map on ArtWalkAurora.org or Facebook.com/artwalkaurorane. Parking will be open downtown or in lots on 12th and K or 12th and L streets. Food and drinks will be available downtown and in other Aurora restaurants.
This is a rain or shine event.
For more information, visit ArtWalkAurora.org and view the Attendee FAQ’s for tips and logistical information or Cindy McClellan via email at ArtWalkAurora@gmail.com.
Old-timers Fun Fly set for Sunday
The Grand Island Modelers Association will host an Old-timers Fun Fly on Sunday at the group’s field north of Alda.
The event is open to pre-1950 planes and high wings only (no hot rods). AMA membership is required. Pilot landing fee is $15.
There is no charge to come and watch.
This is a class C event which means there is no competition of prizes, just a chance to see some cool planes.
For more information, contact Lee Machmuller at (308) 380-1048 or flyerhi2@yahoo.com
‘Sounds of the ‘60s’ headed to Kearney
KEARNEY — With music from the Beatles, the Beach Boys and, of course, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the Midtown Men will take the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Midtown Men features stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys.” Their “sensational sound and top-shelf choreography” highlights a show that also features the best of Motown and other classic hits from the ‘60s.
A limited number of tickets remain for this show; prices start at $42. Call the box office at (308) 698-8297 or order online at www.pickmytickets.com.
The Merryman Performing Arts Center is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.
Flodman, Country Opry open MAC season
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council in Central City will open its 2019-20 season with the music of Elton Flodman and Friends Country Opry at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.
The Country Opry will feature patriotic, traditional country and gospel music. Members of Flodman’s back-up country band have been active in country/gospel music for more than 25 years throughout the Midwest states. His band consists of Kansas residents Larry Dean and Curt Shoemaker, and Nebraskans Mary Channer-Paul and daughter Molly, Terry King, and Kevin Lawrence, in addition to Flodman.
Flodman, a Hordville native, has performed with many of these band members at the Brown Grand Theater in Concordia, Kan., the Minden Opera House, the Grand Theater in Grand Island, the Iowa State Fair, and several country music festivals throughout the Midwest.
Season memberships are still available and can be purchased at the door or by sending a check and contact information to Merrick Arts Council, P.O. Box 172, Central City, NE 68826. Memberships are $50 for singles or $125 per family. Individual show tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $8 for students.
For more information, call (308) 940-0274. or email macatthepac@gmail.com.
St. Paul church to host gospel hymn sing
ST. PAUL — Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul will host an Old Gospel Hour Hymn Sing at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Refreshment will be served following the event. The church is located at Ninth and Baxter streets in St. Paul.
For more information, call Dennis Patrick at (702) 469-0788.
Singers needed for Wood River Community Choir
WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Area Community Choir is recruiting members for its 18th year.
Vincent Boudreau, the choir’s director, is seeking to form a nucleus of 10 to 15 singers in each singing range.
In past years, the choir has had singers from such communities as Cairo, Campbell, Dannebrog, Farwell, Grand Island, Gibbon, Hastings, Kenesaw, Ravenna, and Shelton, as well as Wood River.
An organizational meeting and practice is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Marian Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Plans are to have practice sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays. This time could be changed with the wishes of the choir.
This year the choir will be performing a new cantata, “The Thrill of Hope,” by Joseph Maartin and Heather Sorenson. This cantata is based on the Festival of Lessons and Carols, going back to the 18th century, but has been given a “fresh” twist to blend some of the old carols and new contemporary carols.
The performance is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center.
Practice voice parts CD’s and other means of making up missed practices will be available for choir members. For more information, call Boudreau at (308) 583-2961, or e-mail him at MVBoudreau@aol.com.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“The Angry Birds Movie 2” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when a green pig suggests they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat. Aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life. After picking their best and brightest, the birds and pigs come up with a scheme to infiltrate the island, deactivate the device and return to their respective paradises intact. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
