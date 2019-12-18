“Angels with Dirty Faces” will be the featured movie in the “Beyond the Screen” series set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Central Community College-Grand Island.
This 1938 drama focuses on Rocky Sullivan and Jerry Connolly, who grew up in New York’s tough Hell’s Kitchen. While Rocky gets caught up in racketeering in reform school, Jerry decides to become a priest. Years later, Rocky is released from prison and returns to Hell’s Kitchen where Jerry works with at-risk children. Rocky wants a temporary safe haven with his old friend before resuming his life of crime, but Jerry hesitates, testing their relationship.
The “Beyond the Screen” series is offered free of charge and is open to people who enjoy watching and discussing movies. The movie will be followed by a discussion with CCC English instructor Jim Kosmicki serving as moderator.
Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact the CCC Extended Learning Services Office at (308) n398-7441 or (877) 222-0780, ext. 7441; or by email at elsgi@cccneb.edu.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Harriet” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.