HASTINGS — Chorus of the Plains will present “Magical Movie Melodies!” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Masonic Temple Auditorium in Hastings.
The concert will feature a variety of favorite songs from movies throughout the years, as presented by this barbershop chorus. The group will be joined by the Ad Astra quartet, the Harvard Madrigal Choir, and Youth in Harmony, which includes high school musicians from Hastings and the surrounding area.
Tickets are $10 in advance when purchased from any chorus member or $15 at the door.
Folk singer/songwriter plans show at the Chocolate Bar
Heath Church, a folk singer and songwriter from Lees Summit, Mo., will perform at the Chocolate Bar at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Church primarily plays indie-folk music. His style is inspired by artists such as Elliott Smith, John Prine, Rivers Cuomo, and The Smiths. Featuring melodies that are often melancholy but yet catchy, many of his songs include intimate vocals, poetic lyrics, and warm acoustic guitar tracks. He enjoys performing at many types of venues all over the Midwest and connecting with the locals at his shows.
For more information, check his website at www.heathchurchmusic.com
Commemorating D-Day 75 years later
CENTRAL CITY — “D-Day Plus 75 Years” will be the focus of a program hosted by the Merrick County Historical Museum set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Friends Meeting House, 403 B Ave., in Central City.
Sgt. 1st Class Lilllie (Stander) Chambers was one of 33 Nebraska National Guard soldiers who traveled to Normandy, France, this past summer to participate in the 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo during World War II.
Chambers, a Central City native, will share her experiences of the event and tell why it was of special interest to her.
Veterans will be recognized and honored during the program.
There is no admission charge. For more information, call Megan Sharp at (308) 624-3367.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Abominable” showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
