Ball in the House, a Boston-based a capella quintet, will perform at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Grand Island Senior High Auditorium as part of the Grand Island Concert Association’s 2019-20 season.
The group has been performing for more than 20 years and is a sought-after vocal band that performs 200-plus concerts yearly. Their music combines R&B, soul and pop.
They have played theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals and private parties. They have opened for the Beach Boys, the Jonas Brothers, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and Lionel Richie, among others.
For six years they were the voices behind all the Cool Whip commercials and recently wrote and performed the jingle for Amazon’s Prime Day. They have also appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Today Show” and the “Daily Buzz.”
The rest of the concert season includes: Double Double Duo, Monday, Nov. 11; Timothy Chooi, Friday, Feb. 28; Young Irelanders, Sunday, March 15; and Presidio and All that Brass, Saturday, May 2.
Membership in the Concert Association is $65 for adults; students 18 and younger are admitted free. Single-performance tickets at the door, if available, are $30.
Members of area concert associations have a reciprocity agreement with the Grand Island Concert Association so members who wish to attend Grand Island concerts may do so for a small fee. According to the agreement Grand Island members may attend area concerts as well.
For more information, call Duane Coates at (308) 383-5097 or Kathy Aufdemberge at (308) 382-5506.
Weavers and spinners offer demonstrations
The Grand Island Public Library will host the Prairie Fibers, Weavers and Spinners Guild of Nebraska for live demonstrations from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the library, 1124 W. Second St.
Prairie Fibers, Weavers and Spinners Guild is dedicated to teaching and sharing the members’ knowledge of spinning, weaving, dying, felting and other textile arts. This diverse group has focused on preserving the fiber arts for almost 30 years.
The group’s motto is “Each One, Teach One,” and is promoting Oct. 7 through 13 as Spinning and Weaving Week.
For more information, call (308) 385-5333 or check the library’s website at www.gilibrary.org.
Rural church to host fall concert, pie social
An unusual musical event is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Mamre Evangelical Free Church of rural Marquette.
One Accord, a male vocal trio from Romania, will present a concert of Southern gospel, hymns, and praise and worship — all with a definite Eastern European flair. They will also share stories from their travels and ministry to the people of Romania. A freewill offering will be received at the end of the concert.
A pie social will follow the performance.
Mamre Church of Marquette and Pleasant View Bible Church of Aurora are co-hosting this event, sponsored by Friendship International, a mission that works mainly in Chile, Hungary, Romania and the USA.
Mamre Church is located at 1804 E. 25 Road, between Aurora and Central City, 2-1/2 miles east of Highway 14 on 25 Road. For more information, call (308) 218-9912.
Hastings College Theatre begins school year with ‘Brainstorm’
HASTINGS — Hastings College Theatre is starting the 2019-20 school year with “Brainstorm” by Ned Glasier, Emily Lim and Company Three, which opens Oct. 3.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in Scott Studio Theatre, 806 N. Turner Ave.
Inside every adolescent brain, 86 billion neurons connect and collide to produce the most frustrating, chaotic and exhilarating changes that happen to us. “Brainstorm” is designed to be created by a company of teenagers, drawing directly on their personal experiences. Brainstorm provides an intimate and interactive portrayal of what it means to grow up.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. The production is free for Hastings College students.
To reserve tickets, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu.
Tickets on sale for ‘Battle of Shallowford’
Tickets are now on sale for the Grand Island Little Theatre’s production of “The Battle of Shallowford,” which opens Oct. 11.
This comedy is set on a quiet Sunday night in October 1938 at Burton Mock’s general store in Shallowford, N.C. The rest of the world is on the brink of war, but Shallowford folks are only interested in local gossip, until they turn on the radio and learn that the Martians have invaded! It is the night of Orson Welles’ historical “War of the Worlds” radio drama! They fall hook, line and sinker for the broadcast and run out to defend themselves from the impending Martian invasion.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-20 at College Park.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger, and can be purchased at Ace Hardware or Hy-Vee, or by calling the GILT box office at (308) 382-2586, or at the door. Student tickets must be purchased at the box office. Group discounts are available.
Season tickets are still available at several levels: individual, friend, benefactor and guardian levels.
In addition to “The Battle for Shallowford,” the GILT season includes: “A Little House Christmas,” Dec. 11-15; “Kitchen Witches,” Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 14-16; “This Random World,” April 17-19 and April 24-26; and “Urinetown,” June 10-14.
Call the box office for more information about season tickets.
UNK hosts music performances
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host a variety of musical performances over the next few weeks.
The Frahm-Lewis Trio with Margaret Miller will present a Concert-on-the-Platte at 7:30 p.m. Monday, in the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall. There is no admission charge.
Also on the calendar (all performances are in the recital hall unless noted otherwise):
— Men’s and Women’s Chorus concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
— Wind Ensemble concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
— Choraleers & Collegium concert, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2304 Second Ave.
— Choral Symposium concert, with Vijay Singh, conductor, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 (location TBD).
— Jazz/rock concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
For more information, contact the UNK music department at (308) 865-8618.
Grand to host free matinée
The Grand Theatre will host a free matinée showing of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. Rated PG.
The matinée is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Grand Island.
Also this weekend, “Ready or Not” will show at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives. Rated R.
“Ready or Not” was written by 1994 Grand Island Senior High graduates Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy.
Admission is $3.50 for adults. For more information, call the theater, 316 W. Third St., at (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
