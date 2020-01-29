KEARNEY – The University Theatre at Kearney and UNK Dance Program are presenting “plucked” Thursday through Saturday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Miriam Drake Theatre.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Director of Dance Noelle Bohaty explores the interconnected nature of chaos and order, dissent and harmony, through movement in both commercial and concert dance in this evening-length performance. “plucked” pulls from the shared human experiences of displacement, disorder and discomfort that push us to try harder and fly farther.
The evening features repertory and premiere works by Bohaty, UNK dance faculty Leslie Abegglen and guest artist Kathy Diehl, as well as selected student choreography. Bohaty’s work, “the thing with feathers,” personifies the poem by Emily Dickinson. Student choreography showcases work by Paige Corr, Mary Dworak, Maria Klingelhoefer, Emma Newman, Trisha Miller, Cierra Parks, Lexi Powell, Kalee Reams, Hunter Scow, Mary Storm and Jacob Wiese-Augustine. The concert also presents the Community Project/Solo Series for its fourth consecutive year.
The dance company consists of 21 performers from UNK, in collaboration with both student and faculty costume and lighting designers, including Julie Douglass and Del DeLorm. The evening features 12 pieces, running about two hours including intermission.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youths ages 3 through 18, and free for UNK students with a valid ID.
For tickets, contact the UNK Box Office at (308) 865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
Fonner Park to host gun, sports show
The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association returns to Fonner Park this weekend for its 53rd annual Gun and Sport Show.
The show will be set up in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center and will host more than 350 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door.
Admission is $5; children 11 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact Ron Knott at (308) 380-1376 or knottr@charter.net; or check online at www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.
Magician, illusionist headed to Central City
CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council in Central City will present “Edge of Illusion,” featuring magician/illusionist Reza, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.
“If you are only able to attend one of our shows this year, this is the one you definitely want to attend!” said Suzanne Philippi, council president. “It will be a great show for the whole family to see together, like something you might see in Branson.”
Reza has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe, and now, right here in Central Nebraska. He last appeared in Central City during a fundraiser for the Merrick County Child Development Center.
A press release says people attending the show should “not expect rabbits out of hats. Reza’s current tour transports concert level lighting and production merged with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today. He has garnered a world-wide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions such as making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air!”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the door.
For more information, contact Philippi at (308) 940-0274 or macatthepac@gmail.com.
Stuhr to host quilt dating workshop
Stuhr Museum will offer a quilt dating workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, featuring quilt professional Carol Elmore. The workshop will take place in the Stuhr Building.
If you have every wondered when a quilt you inherited or purchased was made, this workshop is for you. During this three-hour workshop, Elmore will discuss how to determine the date of quilts. Using examples of quilts and fabrics from her own collection, she illustrates time periods, techniques and fabrics in antique quilts. Each participant is asked to bring a quilt, quilt top, blocks, or other quilted item to have dated.
In addition to this workshop, the museum is featuring the show “Fabric of the Community” on the second floor of the Stuhr Building.
Admission is $10 per person and includes assessment of up to three quilts per person.
No pre-registration is required. For more information, call (308) 385-5316.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Frozen II” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday. Saturday and Sunday.
Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift — the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how happy she is to be surrounded by the people of Arendelle, Elsa finds herself strangely unsettled. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
