Tri-City Street Rods will host its 47th annual Auto Exhibition this weekend at Fonner Park.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
More than 150 entries are expected, which will include street rods, classic cars, antiques, race cars, muscle cars, customs, tractors, rat rods and motorcycles. Entries are coming from Colorado, Kansas, Iowa and many of local Nebraska builders. This exhibition will continue to feature a variety of vehicles and build styles.
Back by popular demand is the Southeast Community College engine build competition! See an engine built right before your eyes in record time!
The exhibition will also feature commercial vendors who can provide necessary parts and specific workmanship skills to help in any build project; many can do a complete build or restoration project. The vendor list includes Hogan’s Die-Cast Collectible Memorabilia, Sloggett’s Body and Paint, Central Nebraska Dry Stripping, Nebraska Rod and Custom, Melon Roasters Car Club, J & V Collectibles, The Paint Shop, Mountain Mamma Candy, Muscle Car Factory, Central Community College and Polaris ATV’s.
Tickets at the door will be $10 for adults; children 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adults.
For more information, check online at www.heartlandeventscenter.com.
Liederkranz to host Lumpen Ball
As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, the Liederkranz will host a Lumpen Ball from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the club, First and Walnut.
A Lumpen Ball is one of many held during Fasching, the German version of Mardi Gras. Raggedy old clothes are the preferred style of dress, but those attending can wear whatever they want. Prizes will be awarded for those who are the “worst dressed.”
Music for the ball will be provided by the Revival Band. Open to the public, admission is $7.50.
For more information, call Gloria at (308) 258-2164.
UNK’s annual Japanese Festival set for Saturday
KEARNEY — The Japanese Association at Kearney is hosting its annual Japanese Festival on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Ponderosa Room inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Nebraskan Student Union.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the festival begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s theme is “Tokyo 2020,” celebrating the Olympic Games Japan’s capital city will host this summer.
The festival showcases Japanese culture and tradition through food, performances and other activities.
The menu includes rice bowls topped with thinly sliced beef (gyudon) and vegetables (tyukadon), miso meatball soup, edamame (prepared soybeans) and pudding.
Performances include J-pop, Yosakoi and locking dances, a cosplay show and music. There will also be a prize raffle, Japanese quiz and videos highlighting the country.
Formed in 2001, the Japanese Association at Kearney is open to any UNK student interested in promoting or learning more about Japan. Hundreds of people attend the group’s Japanese Festival each year, making it one of the most popular international events on campus.
Renowned mezzo-soprano to perform at Hastings College
HASTINGS — Phyllis Pancella, an accomplished artist known for her radiant and expressive voice, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Hastings College.
Pancella, who has appeared on many international opera, concert and recital stages, will perform in Perkins Auditorium in Fuhr Hall. The performance is free and open to the public.
Pancella will also work with Hastings College students during her time on campus, including a masterclass the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 17.
Pancella’s many opera successes include Mrs. Noye in Britten’s “Noye’s Fludde” with Los Angeles Opera; Eduige in Handel’s “Rodelinda” with San Francisco Opera; Cornelia in “Giulio Cesare” with Houston Grand Opera; the title role of “Carmen” at the Teatro San Carlo, New Israeli Opera, English National Opera, and Houston Grand Opera and more.
Pancella’s concert repertoire includes Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” (National Symphony Orchestra); Mozart’s “Requiem” (Cincinnati Symphony); Bach’s “Magnificat” (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra); Dejanira in “Hercules,” Bach’s “Mass in B Minor” and more.
She will be accompanied by Robert Lamar Sims. He has extensive and varied experience as a performer, teacher, coach and director in church, academic, concert and theatrical settings.
MONA Showcase to feature UNK music ensembles
KEARNEY — Music ensembles from the University of Nebraska at Kearney will be featured during a MONA Showcase event set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Museum of Nebraska Art.
Two string ensembles — the UNK Cello Ensemble and the Thorton String Quartet — will perform.
Thornton String Quartet, directed by Dr. Ting-Lan Chen, is a scholarship student ensemble. Selected through competitive auditions, each quartet member is supported by the endowed Thornton String Quartet Scholarship, funded by UNK alumna Mary Elaine (Thornton) House in 2004. UNK Cello Ensemble is a performance group by UNK cello students under the direction of Dr. Noah Rogoff.
MONA Showcase is a five-program evening series featuring talented visual, performing, and literary artists scheduled once a month in October, November, December, February and March. Each program is followed by conversation, art viewing and light refreshments. The programs are open to the public and there is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; it is closed Mondays and major holidays. There is no admission charge.
The Museum of Nebraska Art celebrates the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences. MONA collects, preserves, researches, exhibits and interprets the work of artists who were born, lived, trained or worked in Nebraska or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
Drumming circle now part of G.I. music scene
Want to get together and make some noise?
The Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. in Railside, will host a drumming circle at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month through the end of the year. the first gathering is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Led by the Rev. Kelly Kargas of Trinity United Methodist Church, those interested can bring their own drum or rhythm instrument. Don’t have one but still want to join in? Drums will be available for the first 45 participants. The event is open to musicians of all ages.
For more information, contact Kargas at (308) 382-1952 or trinity@trinityumcgi.org
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Little Women” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Theodore, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo but was ultimately rejected. Their oldest sibling, Meg, is married to a schoolteacher, while shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
