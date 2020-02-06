Howard Uhrich will present “Explosion at the Ordnance Plant” during a Hall County Historical Society “Voices of the Past” program on Sunday,
The program will be presented at 2 p.m. at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
On May 26, 1945, an explosion took place at the Cornhusker Ammunition Plant west of Grand Island, Nine people were killed.
Uhrich has done extensive research on the entire history of the plant in operation during World War II and has documented the details of the deadly explosion. He has many pictures to share.
A historical marker, a marker with the names of those who died and photos of the destruction were unveiled last year at 90th and Old Potash roads. The markers are adjacent to the site where the explosion took place, now a crop field. To the east of the site is the new Hornady Manufacturing plant, which opened in 2018. To the south is the Husker Harvest Days site. Both are visible from the marker. During World War II, that land was part of a 26,000-acre government munitions facility that was built specifically for the war effort in 1942.
The program is free for society members and $5 for non-members. For more information, contact Annette Davis at (308) 226-2465.
Hastings College to host honor ensembles with students from 40 schools
HASTINGS — Hastings College will host its 58th annual Honor Band, 50th annual Honor Choir and 41st annual Honor Orchestra concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Kiewit Building at 715 E. Seventh St.
The Hastings College Honor Band, Orchestra and Choir festival is the longest-running high school music honor ensembles sponsored by a college in Nebraska and feature some of the best high school musical talent throughout the region. This year, students selected come from 39 high schools in Nebraska and one in Georgia. Area schools with students taking part are Grand Island Senior High, Aurora and Cross County.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and will be available at the door.
Wings Over the Platte opens Feb. 14
Stuhr Museum’s annual celebration of the beauty of life along the Platte River returns with the 2020 Wings Over the Platte Art Exhibit and Sale which opens Friday, Feb. 14.
The show in the Stuhr Building runs through April 5.
For more than 30 years, Wings Over the Platte has showcased local, regional and national artists who have been inspired by the plethora of life along the Platte River. From sculpture to pain to photography to multimedia and everything in between, the endless beauty of Nebraska is on display as it is nowhere else.
This year’s featured artist is Deb Kubik, whose work incorporates colorful glass to create unique pieces.
“Fused glass lends itself to the perfect medium for me because it can be seen from so many directions,” she writes on her website. “It captures the light, giving off beautiful shadows from the artwork. Using small granular pieces of glass, frit, to build the transparent quality of glass to give it depth. I love the qualities of glass and the challenge of using glass, it is very experimental. Glass gives me the challenge to create differing techniques.”
An opening reception is planned for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and will feature pieces created by Kubik, designed specifically for the reception, that can be taken home for as little as $30. There is no admission charge for the reception.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children.
For more information, call (308) 385-5316 or check online at www.stuhrmusuem.org
Good Samaritan Village to host comedy hour
Bea Fiala, known around town for her comedy and sense of humor, will take the stage for a benefit show on Feb. 21.
The performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Good Samaritan Village —Pelican Falls, 2079 Timberline, in Grand Island.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds will benefit the Village’s outdoor project fund; dessert bar is included. Seating is limited.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Angie Steinhardt at (308) 385-3604 or asteinh3@good-sam.com
Air Force ensemble includes Hastings College graduate
HASTINGS — Mario Powell, a 2013 Hastings College graduate, is returning to the French Memorial Chapel stage for a performance with a United States Air Force Heartland of America Band ensemble. The band, Raptor, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. There is no admission charge.
These active duty bandsmen perform high energy music from a variety of genres, from rock and roll classics to the chart-topping hits of today, showcasing the Air Force’s excellence, precision and innovation in every performance. They are committed to inspiring the public and honoring veterans through the power of music.
Powell is the band’s vocalist. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music degree and was part of the Hastings College choir and band, and was active across campus. He was named a Who’s Who, an honor given to seniors who have made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers.
Before committing to the Air Force in 2018, Powell served as a director of music at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Colorado Springs. Powell has won numerous music competitions such as the Colorado Springs Omega Showboat, Colorado Springs National Anthem contest and the winner of Sky Sox Idol. He also has a single called “Sometimes” that he wrote and recorded.
In addition to enhancing community relations and supporting the USAF recruiting mission, Raptor deploys to support service members and collaborate with embassies, sharing American culture while building lasting international partnerships. No matter the venue, these talented Airmen musicians proudly represent the more than 660,000 Air Force professionals around the world.
The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band is a professional organization that presents exciting and uplifting musical programs to inspire patriotism, connect communities with their military and honor veterans.
Hastings Community Theatre to present ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’
HASTINGS —The Hastings Community Theatre will present the comedy “The Savannah Sipping Society” in six performances opening Friday, Feb. 14.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 21-23, at 515 S. Fourth St. (inside Good Samaritan Village).
“The Savannah Sipping Society” is a “delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy,” where four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
The cast includes Berice Rosenberg as Randa, Michaela Garland as Dot, Connie Sheehy as Jinx, Amy Harris as Marlafaye and Jane Marsh as Grandmother
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. Call the box office at (402) 463-1500 or email tickets@hcttheatre.org.
For more information, check online at www.hctheatre.org
UNK hosts four February concerts
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host four music performances this month.
The schedule includes.
Monday, Feb. 17: Concert-on-the-Platte featuring cellist Noah Rogoff and pianist Nathan Buckner, 7:30 p.m., UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall.
Thursday, Feb. 20: MONA Showcase, 7 p.m., Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave., Kearney. Program features UNK string chamber ensembles
Sunday, Feb. 23: UNK all choirs concert, 3 p.m., Fine Arts Recital Hall.
Thursday, Feb. 27: UNK symphonic band concert, 7:30 p.m., NK Fine Arts Recital Hall.
There is no admission charge for any of the performances.
For more information, call (308) 865-8618.
UNK sorority hosting bingo fundraiser for Autism Speaks
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Alpha Xi Delta sorority will host a bingo event to raise money for Autism Speaks.
The fundraiser is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Ponderosa Room at UNK’s Nebraskan Student Union. It is open to the public.
Attendees can purchase a bingo card for $10 at the door, or $7 in advance by contacting an Alpha Xi Delta member. Each additional bingo card is $3. All cards are good for unlimited rounds.
There will also be a popcorn bar for $3, as well as raffle prizes.
For more information, contact Alpha Xi Delta member Kiersten Lange at 308-530-0657 or langekj2@lopers.unk.edu.
Autism Speaks provides advocacy and support for individuals with autism and their families. The organization conducts outreach activities and sponsors programs researching autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Frozen II” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift — the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how happy she is to be surrounded by the people of Arendelle, Elsa finds herself strangely unsettled. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom — an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
