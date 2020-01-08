Question: Are you up to the challenge of Stuhr Museum’s first ever Brianiac Bowl?
Stuhr has partnered with Prairie Pride Brewing of Grand Island to offer an evening of drinks, fun trivia and prizes. No reservations are required and everyone 21 and older is encouraged to come out for the Brainiac Bowl!
Scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the Stuhr Building, this event will allow trivia masters and their friends to test their pop culture and general knowledge while enjoying some of the finest Nebraska-made beers.
Teams (or individuals) will be asked a series of trivia questions featuring a variety of topics like pop culture, history, civics and more. The questions will be challenging and fun and those who answer the most questions correctly will be in line for some serious bragging rights. The game starts at 6:15 so anyone wanting to get in on all the questions will want to be in place before then.
Teams of up to five members are encouraged.
Admission is $10 per person and includes snacks. Prairie Pride will have beer for sale during the event.
For more information call (308) 385-5316.
Stuhr seeking entries for ‘Wings Over the Platte’
Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer is seeking entries for its 2020 “Wings Over the Platte” exhibition and sale which runs from Feb. 14 through April 5.
“Wings Over the Platte” is one of the largest exhibits in the country dedicated to life on the Platte River. For years, the show has featured a variety of art, all inspired by Nebraska’s natural beauty. This exhibit includes opening and closing receptions and is on the itinerary of many who come to Nebraska to see the Sandhill Crane migration.
Up to two entries will be considered for acceptance from each artist. Entries will be judged in the exhibit based on the artist’s ability to illustrate wildlife, waterfowl and/or landscapes of the Platte River and its tributaries. Nine awards will be given.
Entry deadline is Monday, Jan. 13. More detailed information can be found online at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
For more information, contact the Stuhr Museum Curatorial Department at (308) 385-5316 or via email at rnelson@stuhrmuseum.org.
New exhibit opens Saturday at Stuhr
“Newly Discovered: Tammy Howell,” an exhibit featuring striking images created by combining photography and computer skills, will be on display beginning Saturday in the Stuhr Building at Stuhr Museum.
Howell is a novice photographer whose art investigates the synthesis between natural photography and digitally enhanced color. Her creations are striking images that both capture the beauty of nature and enhances the tones to make something different and special.
A reception and a chance to see the exhibit at no charge is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
The exhibit remains on display through Sunday, Feb. 2. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (regular admission fees apply). The museum is closed on Mondays in January.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Richard Jewell” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack under a bench in Centennial Park. With little time to spare, he helps to evacuate the area until the incendiary device inside the bag explodes. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. Rated R.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
