Stuhr Museum’s annual Prairie Play Day is headed back to College Park on Saturday, March 7.
The party is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. at College Park, across the street from the museum. This afternoon of play has become a popular event for little girls (and boys) over the years.
This year’s event will feature an “Under the Big Top” theme throughout, so dressing up is encouraged and the day includes a full slate of activities, including: a kissing booth featuring dogs from the Central Nebraska Humane Society, a tea and snack room, hair and nail studio, circus-themed centerpieces for sale, free simple face painting, dance lessons from Heartland School of Dance, bingo games, crafts and more.
College Park will be decked with frilly decorations around every corner and royal activities wherever you look. Children (and adults) are encouraged to dress up for this fancy occasion.
Visiting princes and princesses must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per person (1-year-olds and younger admitted free) and $8 for Stuhr members.
For more information, call (308) 385-5316 or log onto www.stuhrmuseum.org.
Art show opens Sunday at CCC-Hastings
HASTINGS — The creative work of six students at Central Community College-Hastings will be on display in the media arts program’s 18th annual Student Photography and Art Show.
This year’s theme is “Vision’s Edge.” The show is presented by the exhibit preparation class, which includes both graphic arts and photography students. This annual event gives them an opportunity to learn how to mat and frame their artwork, promote a show and host a reception.
An opening reception is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the new graphic arts lab in the Platte Building. The students’ work will be on display in the same location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through April 3.
The reception and show are open to the public free of charge.
Students who will be displaying their work are: Joseph Ackerman of Clay Center, Matilyn Kershner of Hastings, Allison Smiley of Kearney, Mario Aguayo of Lexington, Yessenia Serrano of Minden, and Nicholas Devore of Wood River.
Kinkaiders to host album release party Saturday
Kinkaider Brewing will host an album release party for Rascal Martinez from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at 316 N. Pine St.
Martinez will be performing live and introducing his new album, “Hard Love.” Singer/songwriter Martinez and his brother, Marcello Sanchez, hail from North Platte, where they went from recording albums in a home basement studio to the professional studios of Nashville.
Channeling a mix of Indie-folk and country, Rascal Martinez’s unique Americana-style roots music elicits memories of Buddy Holly and early Van Morrison. The duo delivers accessible and heartfelt originals, as well as an impressive catalogue of covers and standards.
Martinez tours year-round throughout the Midwest, including Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver.
For more information, check online at www.rascalmartinez.com or follow him on Facebook.
GILT plans auditions for ‘This Random World’
Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its spring show, “This Random World,” this weekend at College Park.
Auditions will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and Monday, March 2. Please use the backstage entrance on the southwest side of the building, door number 3.
We want to believe that serendipity brings us together, but is that just a myth? Playwright Steven Dietz explores the comedic interplay of the latter. Mining the comedy of missed connections, “This Random World” asks the serious question of how often we travel parallel paths through the world without noticing.
From an ailing woman who plans one final trip to her daughter planning one great escape and her son falling prey to a prank gone wrong, this funny and heartbreaking play explores the lives that may be happening just out of reach of our own.
The cast includes one female in her 70s, four females ages 29 to 40, two males ages 29 to 45, and one male age 40 to 70. The director can be flexible with the ages of cast members. Rehearsals will be three nights a week, with more nights added closer to performance dates.
Backstage help is also needed. Those interested should stop by the auditions or contact the producer or director.
Production dates for the show are April 17 through 19 and 24 through 26.
For more information call Steve Spencer, director, at (308) 391-0381; or Jeannee Fossberg, producer, at (308) 379-2015.
Tickets on sale for Northwest musical
Tickets are now on sale for Northwest High School’s annual spring musical, “Hairspray,” which opens March 19.
“Hairspray” takes place in 1962 in Baltimore, where quirky, plus-sized teenager Tracy Turnblad has one dream: to dance on “The Corny Collins Show.” When she gets put in detention with the “colored” students in the school, they teach her some of their dance moves, and her newfound groove wins her a spot on Corny’s show. Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star and uses her new influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show.
Tracy faces scrutiny and bullying from the network producer, Velma, and her popular, but vicious, daughter, Amber. With the help of the teenage heartthrob Link, host Corny Collins and Motormouth Maybelle (the host of “Negro Day”), Tracy overcomes the odds and succeeds in her mission to integrate “The Corny Collins Show.”
Tony Award-winning “Hairspray” continues to be one of the most widely produced musicals today, not only because of its wit and charm, but also because of the message of acceptance and progress that it portrays.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Reserved seat tickets are $15, general reserved are $20 and preferred reserve are $40. Call the school at (308) 385-6394 or order online at https://npschoir.ludus.com/index.php
Merrick Arts Council to host Paddywhack
CENTRAL CITY — Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Merrick Arts Council will bring traditional folk music from Ireland and the British Isles to Central City on Sunday, March 8. Featured at the 2 p.m. show will be Paddywhack from the Lincoln area.
This multi-talented group will offer a variety of musical styles, songs and dance tunes featuring more than a dozen instruments. The band includes Terry Keefe, David Marsh and Jenn Duerr. Their repertoire includes a cappella sea chanties, Irish pub sing-alongs, ballads, rebel songs, jigs and reels. Instruments include guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, tin whistles, accordions, hammered dulcimers, mandocello, piano, bodhran (Irish drum) and more.
Inspired by the ancient Celts, Scottish kilts, English coal miners and Irish leprechauns, the afternoon’s show will make you laugh, sing, and maybe even dance. The show will take place in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and will be available at the door.
In addition, the “Reza, Edge of Illusion” show, postponed earlier this month, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season, as well as single tickets purchased for the original date, will be honored. Ticketholders who prefer a refund should call Nancy at (308) 940-2993.
For more information, contact Suzanne Phillippi at (308) 940-0274 or macatthepac@gmail.com
MONA to host gala event in April
KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art presents “Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland,” its biennial art exhibition and gala art auction, April 17-19.
Over those three days, MONA will be at the center of the Nebraska visual art world as 63 artists and more than 400 guests come together to celebrate the art of Nebraska in a very special way.
The exhibition, “Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland,” opens March 3 and features more than 180 artworks representing media from oil paint to bronze, fiber to ceramic, and styles from traditional to contemporary works. “Spirit” culminates with a sneak peek reception and sale on Friday, April 17; a gala dinner and art auction on Saturday, April 18; and closes with “Good Morning MONA” on Sunday, April 19.
Those attending the Friday reception will have the first opportunity to meet artists and purchase artwork at the special “Buy It Now” price. The gala dinner and art auction on Saturday feature a silent auction with more than 160 artworks to bid on and 22 offered in a live auction after dinner in the outdoor dining pavilion.
On Sunday, Spirit guests as well as the general public are welcome to come to the Museum for “Good Morning MONA,” a casual morning event with pastries, coffee, and the last chance to buy art.
A Spirit Weekend package, which includes all three events, is $325 per person; tickets for the reception or the dinner and auction are $175 each per person. A table for 10 at the dinner and auction is $1,750.
Proceeds from the event support the exhibitions and programs of the Museum of Nebraska Art, enabling it to carry on its mission to celebrate the history of Nebraska’s visual art for diverse audiences, and exhibit the work of artists with Nebraska ties or who created artworks that reflect the culture of Nebraska.
For more information, call (308) 865-8559.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Jumanji: The Next Level” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there are more obstacles and more danger to overcome. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
