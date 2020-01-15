HASTINGS — Hastings College is commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an event set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Preston Love Jr. will be on campus to give a talk in French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave. The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
Author of the book, “Economic Cataracts, a Chronicle of Efforts to Remove the Obstacles of Urban Community Engagement and Economic Inclusion,” Love will share wisdom derived from his life experiences, and his crusade and community activism for economic inclusion.
Love is the founder and director of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement in Omaha, a program designed to increase voter registration and turnout. The Black Votes Matter Institute also leads the Face to Face with Black History Tour as a response to the lack of knowledge of black history and the Civil Rights movement. This tour takes youth and adults on intensive and focused learning experiences to seven cities in six days.
Love received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he played football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He then earned a master’s degree from Bellevue University in Omaha.
His career included working as a marketing executive for IBM, opening Atlanta’s first retail computer store and running Jesse Jackson’s presidential candidacy in 1984. Love has written books and a one-man play, and serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Love has received many awards, including being inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame at UNL, receiving a Commendation for Excellence from the Nebraska Secretary of State for an Omaha Star Newspaper column, receiving the Distinguished Citizen Award by the West Point Society of Nebraska and Western Iowa and receiving the NAACP President’s Award.
Books written by Love will be for sale following his talk.
Tickets on sale for children’s theater at the Liederkranz
Tickets are now on sale for two one act-plays presented by the Catherine Fosket Children’s Theater.
Show times for “Pan,” adapted by Craig Sodaro,” and “Law and Order: Fairy Tale Unit, Episode 2,” a short comedy by Jonathan Rand, are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Liederkranz.
Tickets are $3 for children and $5 for adults and are available at Ace Hardware and at the Liederkranz. There is no admission charge for children 3 and younger.
“Pan,” everyone’s favorite story of Peter Pan, is a condensed adaptation that retains all the critical story elements. You’ll meet the dog Nana, who can’t stop the Darling children from following Peter and Tinkerbell through the nursery open window to Neverland. There, they make friends with the Lost Boys and some friendly Indians, as they encounter Captain Hook, his gang of wily pirates, and, of course, the ticking crocodile.
If you liked “Law and Order, Fairy Tale Unit” from last year, you’ll love the follow up, “Episode 2.” In the fairy tale criminal justice system, citizens are represented by two separate, yet equally ridiculous groups: the fairy tale police who investigate fairy tale crime, and the fairy tale district attorneys who prosecute the fairy tale offenders. But some days, these heroes must face a far darker challenge: nursery rhymes. These are their stories.
The cast includes students in third through eighth grade.
Directors are Angie Liske and Steven Gobel; producer is Jeannee Mueller Fossberg. For more information, call Liske at (308) 940-1365; Gobel at (308) 380-1390; Fossberg at (308) 379-2015; or the Liederkranz at (308) 382-9337.
The Catherine Foskett Liederkranz Children’s Theatre is named after the late Catherine Foskett, a retired teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Foskett was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production. After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund a scholarship established in her name.
Stuhr part of statewide textile celebration
Stuhr Museum is taking part on a statewide celebration of textiles with “The Fabric of the Community” on display through Feb. 2.
The statewide exhibit known as “Fiber Fest,” is taking place at multiple institutions throughout the state, including the Lux Center for the Arts, Nebraska History Museum, and the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, among others.
Stuhr staff members were inspired to create “The Fabric of the Community” as part of this celebration. This exhibit will celebrate the artwork created by textile artists in this region of Nebraska, featuring textiles from our collections that each demonstrate a unique aspect of civic, community, and social life during the late 19th and early 20th century in Hall County.
The show is available for viewing during regular museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children and free for Stuhr Museum members.
For more information, call (308) 385-5316.
Wood River choir plans Easter cantata
WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Area Community Choir, now in its 18th year, is getting ready for its annual Easter cantata to be presented on Palm Sunday.
An organizational meeting and practice are planned for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. The cantata will be presented at 2:30 p.m. April 5 at the church.
Solos and small group experiences will be offered.
The goal of the choir is have a nucleus of 10 to 15 singers from the Wood River Area in each singing range: soprano, alto, tenor and bass. In the past years the choir has had singers from other communities such as Grand Island, Campbell, Cairo, Farwell, Gibbon, Kenesaw, Hastings, Ravenna, Roseland and Shelton as well as Wood River.
This is a non-audition choir and all voices are welcome. Practices will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s. The time is subject to change as to the wants and needs of the choir.
The cantata this year will be an encore presentation of “Come Walk With Me,” first presented nine years ago.
The choir is under the direction of Vincent Boudreau. For more information, call him at (308) 583-2961.
Gaming group to host Scrabble night
Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.
The group usually meets the third Monday of each month. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.
For more information, call La Vonne at (308) 382-2663.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Knives Out” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey’s untimely demise. Rated PG-13.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger.
For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
