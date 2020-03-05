“The World’s Oldest Profession” will be the focus of the Hall County Historical Society’s Voices from the Past program set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Burlington Station.
Obscured by time is one of Grand Island’s secrets ... that really was no secret in the community at that time.
Michelle Nielsen Setlik and Sue Clement will share the history of Grand Island’s public houses, madams, prostitutes, city regulations, and Grand Island’s efforts to police the world’s oldest profession during a 50-year span between the late 19th to the early 20th centuries.
The program is free for society members and $5 for nonmembers. Coffee and refreshments with follow with time for additional discussion. For more information, call Annette Davis at (308) 226-2465.
CCC to host display focused on African-American history
The True Black Museum, a traveling display that teaches African-American history through the use of rare and authentic artifacts, will make a stop at all three Central Community College campuses in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings.
“A Tribute to the African-American Journey,” the museum’s current display, features more than 150 artifacts. Included are original documents from historic figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, Barack Obama and many others.
Viewed by more than 50,000 people throughout the U.S., the True Black History Museum is committed to preserving the history of African-Americans. The museum also aims to teach others about the many great contributions African-Americans have made throughout history.
The True Black Museum will be open at the Columbus Campus from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10; at the Grand Island Campus from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11; and at the Hastings Campus from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Chocolate Bar to host Andrea von Kampen
Andrea von Kampen, a singer from Lincoln who gained international fame last Christmas, is headed to the Chocolate Bar for a performance on Friday, March 13.
She is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.
Last November, at the request of store owner in Wales, she recorded a version of Alphaville’s “Forever Young” for a Hafod Hardware Christmas commercial. She headed to a recording studio in Ashland and got the song down in 20 minutes with a total cost of $130 for studio time.
The hardware store’s holiday commercial, also released online, features the owner’s 2-year-old son playing the role of shopkeeper, sweeping the floor, opening the door for business, wrapping gifts and making sales, all with a thumbs-up. The ad ends with the text “be a kid this Christmas” and finds the toddler transforming into his dad, who carries off a Christmas tree.
The commercial struck a chord in the United Kingdom, garnering more than 50,000 views in two days. Then, as it got notice from the BBC and other news outlets around the world, views exploded. So far it’s been viewed more than 2.6 million times.
Her first full-length album was released in February 2019 and was followed by a three-song expanded play release in October. Both were recorded at the studio in Ashland exclusively with Nebraska-based musicians.
Tickets will be available at the door and online at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call (308) 675-0664 or check the Chocolate Bar’s Facebook page.
Writing contest winner to share work at UNK
KEARNEY —Novelist Leslie Pietrzyk will share her work 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, as part of the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Reynolds Visiting Writers Series.
Pietrzyk will read her “zippy and poignant” short story “A Quiz,” as well as from a novel currently in progress, during her appearance at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture on the UNK campus.
A resident of Alexandria, Va., Pietrzyk won the inaugural Sandhills Road Trip Writer’s Residency sponsored by the English departments at UNK and Chadron State College. The contest attracted 23 applicants from the United States and Canada.
Pietrzyk is the author of “Silver Girl,” released in 2018, and “This Angel on My Chest,” a collection of unconventionally linked short stories that won the 2015 Drue Heinz Literature Prize and was named one of the 16 best story collections of the year by Kirkus Reviews. Her other novels are “Pears on a Willow Tree” and “A Year and a Day.”
Pietrzyk, who was raised in Iowa, has received fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and Sewanee Writers’ Conference. Her story “Stay There” was awarded a Pushcart Prize for 2020.
Bar J Wranglers headed to the Merryman PAC
KEARNEY — The Bar J Wranglers, a group of singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyo., will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
The Wranglers will present a program suitable for the entire family including western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories and jokes and much more.
Some folks call it a western music show; some call it a stand-up comedy show with masterful cowboy music; others call it the “best musical experience in the west.” The Bar J Wranglers have performed nationwide with performers such as Roy Rogers, Randy Travis, Sons of the Pioneers and others.
General admission tickets are $25 and will be available at the door or online at www.pickmytickets.com
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Merryman is located at 225 W. 22nd St. in Kearney.
Arrow Artists to offer workshop in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW — Arrow Artists, a group from Central Nebraska, will host a workshop from 2 to 4 pm. Saturday, March 14, at the Broken Bow Public Library.
Taught by Pat Smith, participants will create art using water soluble pens such as Tombow and Elegant Writer. These can be used to create ink and watercolor paintings, value studies, ink sketches, etc. Students should bring small and medium brushes and any water soluble pens they may own.
Pens will be available as well as paper, water holders, paper towels, etc. It will be possible for participants to take home a completed work of art. There is no fee for the workshop.
For more information, contact Patricia Coslor at pvcoslor@gmail.com
This weekend at the Grand ...
“1917” showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
During World War I, two British soldiers — Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake — receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother. Rated R.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
