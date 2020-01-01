Collector and local historian John Hanssen will present “Ephemera,” a program focusing on paper and cardboard decorations from the 1800s through the 1960s on Sunday, Jan. 12.
“Ephemera” is a presentation of the Voices of the Past program series hosted by the Hall County Historical Society and is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.
Hanssen will have examples of ephemera on hand for the public to view, in addition to his explanations about each piece and its place in history.
Traditionally, Hanssen has presented the January Voices program with a different time period or type of Christmas decoration. He has an extensive collection of antique decorations, having started with some of his grandparents ornaments. He has decorated the Stolley House for Christmas as well as displaying a tree at Stuhr Museum for the HCHS.
The program is open to the public and is free to members of HCHS with a $5 charge for non-members. The program will be followed by cookies and coffee with an opportunity to visit with Hanssen and have a closer look at his display.
For more information, call Annette Davis at (308) 226-2465.
Program to focus on genealogy, DNA
CENTRAL CITY — “Connecting with Kin through DNA” will be the focus of a program set for Jan. 12 in Central City.
Luddene Perry will present the program at the annual meeting of the Merrick County Historical Museum, set for 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Friends Meeting House, 403 B Ave.
Perry is experienced in genealogical searches and has learned quite a bit about connecting extended family members through the combination of technology and science — the matching of DNA.
The meeting will also include the election of four board members, reports and new facility updates, and a vote on updated set of bylaws. Also, the winner of the raffle for Todd Williams’ painting of Chimney Rock will be announced; raffle tickets will be on sale until the meeting starts. Memberships may also be renewed at this time.
To obtain a copy of the proposed bylaws, email merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com or call Megan Sharp at (308) 624-3367.
For more information, call Bill Bolte at (308) 390-3836, Nancy Johnson at (308) 940-0195, or Ruth Ferris at (308) 940-0636.
Coin show set for this weekend in Grand Island
The Grand Island Coin Club will present its 62nd annual coin show Saturday and Sunday at Boarders Inn, 3333 Ramada Road.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature more than 20 dealers from five states.
There is no admission charge. For more information, contact Max Mader at (308) 380-4399.
Guest artist to give lecture, glass demonstrations
HASTINGS — The Hastings College Department of Visual Arts will host glass artist Jason Christian from Jan. 9 through 11 at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St.
The Seattle-based artist will give a lecture about his work, career, the Northwest style of glass blowing and the value of a team in the glass studio at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the lower level auditorium of the Wilson Center, 814 N. Turner Ave.
He will also give a demonstration of hot sculpting and venetian glass blowing techniques at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan.10, at the art center. Both events are free and open to the public.
Christian will also demonstrate hot sculpting and venetian glass blowing techniques for students during class. Students will have the opportunity to work directly with the artist in creating his elaborate work, learning about advanced methods of glassblowing and discussing how to develop ideas and selecting the appropriate process for the concept.
He is an integral member of Dale Chihuly’s boathouse team, where he collaborates with international artists, including the late Pino Signoretto. He has worked with many well-known glass artists and has taught at Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Wash.; Urban Glass in New York City and at the University of Texas Arlington.
This weekend at the Grand ...
“Playing With Fire” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable. Rated PG.
Admission is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for children 12 and younger. For more information, call (308) 381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.
Your Ticket briefs are published every Thursday in print and online at theindependent.com. To submit arts and entertainment announcements, submit to Terri Hahn at terri.hahn@theindependent.com at least two weeks prior to the event. No information will be accepted over the phone. There is no charge for publication, but announcements must follow newspaper policy. For more information, email Hahn or call her at (308) 381-9463.
