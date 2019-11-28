KEARNEY — The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture will be decorated for the holidays through December.
The Frank Museum is built in the Richardsonian Romanesque Shingle style. It is constructed of Colorado Red Sandstone mined from Wyoming and contains seven of the original 10 fireplaces complete with tiles imported from Holland, hand carved oak wood work, and a beautiful stained glass window.
Numerous Christmas trees and hundreds of period ornaments will be on display.
Each Saturday through Jan. 4, visitors can drink free hot chocolate or apple cider while they take a tour, as well.
There is no admission charge, but donations are always appreciated.
Located at 2010 University Drive, at the west end of the UNK campus, the museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; it is closed Mondays and during major holidays.
For more information, call (308) 865-8284 or email to frankmuseum@unk.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.